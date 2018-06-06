DCS students make badminton history

Duncan Christian School students Micah Lewis and Simon Deng accomplished a first for their school in the sport of badminton last month.

Lewis and Deng became the first DCS players to compete in a high-level provincial badminton tournament through Badminton BC when they took part in the BC Junior B Provincial Championships in Nanaimo.

The two young athletes competed in a higher age group, the U17 category, each winning one singles match against players who are ranked among the best in B.C. As a doubles team, Lewis and Deng placed sixth in the province.

Deng also teamed up with Skyler Ji of the Vancouver Island Excellence Club and collected a runner-up medal in the mixed doubles B division.