Duncan Christian’s Ellie Kremer moves toward the basket during her team’s game against Carver Christian at the Island Savings Centre last Friday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Duncan Christian Chargers finished ninth in a tough field as they hosted the B.C. Christian Schools junior girls basketball championships last weekend.

At a disadvantage because many of the top junior players from the school were on the road to bolster the senior girls team, the Chargers nonetheless gave it their all, but still ended up with three straight losses, falling to Surrey Christian, Carver Christian and Richmond Christian.