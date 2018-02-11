Meaghan Russell, Jaymie Brandsma and Ebonie Elliott received player of the game award at the BC Christian School championships last weekend. (Submitted)

DCS girls move up at Christian championships

Chargers climb two spots from seeded position

Seeded 11th going into the BC Christian Schools senior girls basketball championships in Chilliwack last weekend, the Duncan Christian School Chargers beat the tenth and eight seeds to improve to ninth in the final standings.

The Chargers got off to a rough start as they were defeated 80-33 by Heritage Christian in their opening game. Jenna Bakker led DCS with 10 points and 15 rebounds, Player of the Game Meaghan Russell had 10 points and five steals, and Kristine Williams added six points.

The next game went much better for the Chargers, who beat Vernon Christian 49-30. Player of the Game Ebonie Elliott put up 14 points, while Russell had 12 points, five assists and nine rebounds. Also chipping in on offence were Jaymie Brandsma, with eight points, and Williams, with six.

DCS wrapped things up by getting past Maple Ridge Christian 41-40. Brandsma picked up the Player of the Game award after recording 13 points, while Russell had eight points and six assists, Bakker had seven points and 11 rebounds, Elliott also put up seven points, and Zoe Wall was one off the team lead with 10 boards.

