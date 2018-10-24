Nathan Powell controls a bouncing ball for the Duncan Christian Chargers during his team’s win over Chemainus at the Island AA boys soccer championships last Wednesday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

DCS Chargers finish third at soccer Islands

Duncan Christian hosts provincials next week

Already guaranteed a berth at the provincial single-A boys soccer championships as the host team, the Duncan Christian School Chargers finished third at the Island championships at the Cowichan Sportsplex last Wednesday.

The Chargers finished behind fellow provincial qualifiers St. Andrew’s and Glenlyon Norfolk and ahead of fourth-place Brookes Westshore and fifth-place Chemainus Secondary.

DCS opened the tournament with a 3-0 loss to a strong Glenlyon Norfolk team.

“Our boys got out there and did their best to pass around this formidable side and get some goals, but it was not meant to be that day,” Chargers coach Chris Muller said. “A few fantastic shots by the Gryphons and high skill level left us trailing by two goals at half, and they extended their lead with another goal in the second half.”

GNS advanced to the final, while DCS prepared for an afternoon showdown with Chemainus, which the Chargers went on to win 4-1. Tyler Ellis opened the scoring for Chemainus, but Vincent Fernandez, Micah Lewis, Ben Henry and Andrew Young replied for Duncan Christian.

“We conceded an easy goal within the first 10 minutes but the boys showed resilience,” Muller said.

The juggernaut St. Andrew’s team downed GNS 7-0 in the battle for first place.

The Chargers will focus on contending as hosts of the provincial championship on Nov. 1-3.

“We are continuing to work on crucial aspects which need improvement but are having fun bonding more as a team and understanding our key roles in positions,” Muller said. “I have been proud of the boys this year with massive individual improvements and dedication to the DCS team.”

