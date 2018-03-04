DCS boys fifth at Island tourney

Duncan Christian School’s senior boys basketball team was among the contenders at most tournaments this year, but the Chargers fell a little short at the Island tournament in Ucluelet last weekend, finishing tied for fifth while the top three teams moved on to provincials.

The Chargers opened the tournament with a win over Nanaimo Christian, then lost their next two, against Glenlyon Norfolk and Gold River.

“Guys were disappointed for sure but, within the hour were talking and joking around,” DCS head coach Jim Brandsma said. That sums up this group of guys: work hard, accept the outcome, and move on. We strive to instill in the guys to accept what comes, play the game no matter what the other teams do and say, be respectful of the refs no matter the call, and above all show sportsmanship.”

The Chargers defeated Nanaimo Christian 44-39 last Thursday, led by 21 points and nine rebounds from Player of the Game Josaia Nolin. Nick Harder added nine points, and Vince Fernandez had six points and nine steals.

On Friday, DCS lost 77-57 to the eventual champions from GNS. Matt Brandsma was named Player of the Game for putting up 13 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Wilson added nine points, and Harder, Nolin and Ben Kapteyn scored eight points apiece.

The Chargers wrapped up the tournament and their season with a 66-59 loss to Gold River, who claimed the Island’s third berth at provincials. Brandsma finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, and Fernandez and Kapteyn each had 11 points, with Kapteyn earning Player of the Game honours.

“This year has been one unlike any other,” Jim Brandsma said. “We had a lot of guys this year, enough for two full lines plus one. We had a number of guys who were really fast, we had a lot of determination, and we didn’t have a lot of height.”

Matt Brandsma, one of four Grade 12s on the team, was named a second-team all-star.

Coach Brandsma paid tribute to all four of his graduating players.

“I’d like to thank the Grade 12s: Elvis Asenghi for his hard work and speed, Pierson Atsma for his 100 per cent effort and determination, Nick Harder for his hard work and not being afraid to mix it up in the paint, and Matt Brandsma for his hard work, and we will miss his blocks on defence,” the coach said. “The guys moving onto next year can learn a lot from these guys.”