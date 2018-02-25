Daniel Sedin celebrates his first of two goals on the night as the Canucks oust the Coyotes (via @Canucks/Twitter)

Daniel Sedin scores twice to lift Canucks past Coyotes

Markstrom makes 41 saves to backstop Vancouver to 3-1 NHL win over Arizona

Daniel Sedin scored twice, lifting the Vancouver Canucks to a 3-1 win over the Phoenix Coyotes in NHL action Tuesday at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz.

Darren Archibald also scored for Vancouver (23-31-7), while Alex Goligoski scored the lone goal for the Coyotes (18-33-10).

Jacob Markstrom made 41 saves for the Canucks, earning himself the victory, while Darcy Kuemper stopped 24 shots for the Coyotes in taking the loss.

Within a minute into the first period, Phoenix had a goal disallowed due to goaltender interference from forward Brad Richardson.

On the ensuing Canucks power play, Daniel Sedin scored his 17th goal of the season after Henrik Sedin set up a nice play with a no-look backhand pass.

The second period was a quiet one as both teams were held scoreless.

Arizona outshot Vancouver 13-11 in the period.

Midway through the third period, Phoenix finally got on the board on the power play at 10:42.

Coyotes forward Derek Stepan fired a shot towards the net, which deflected off of Alex Edler’s stick towards Goligoski who tied the game up at 1-1.

Two minutes and 15 seconds later, Daniel Sedin scored off a deflection in the slot from Brock Boeser.

The Canucks extended the lead to two, when Brandon Sutter sent a cross-ice feed Archibald who scored shorthanded.

GAME NOTES:

Vancouver: Boeser turned 21 years old tonight… Edler left the game in the third period with an undisclosed lower-body injury… Loui Eriksson also left to the dressing room.

Phoenix: Darcy Kuemper started his first game for the Coyotes after being traded from Los Angeles on Feb. 21.

Previous story
Control, agility and grace take gymnastics stage at the B.C. Games
Next story
Final four set for junior boys championships

Just Posted

Cat taken from senior in Duncan care home now with family

Cat was replaced with a robotic stuffed toy

Adopted pet pig gets killed and eaten

Animal was adopted out by SPCA staff in the Cowichan Valley

Broombusters seeks volunteers

Group says the invasive Scotch broom continues to be a problem

Give wheelchair basketball a shot

Families in the Cowichan Valley are invited to try wheelchair basketball at… Continue reading

Brentwood and Shawnigan hope to meet at AA Islands

Shawnigan Lake School senior boys basketball head coach Vito Pasquale doesn’t like… Continue reading

The 2018 B.C. Games wrap up in Kamloops

The B.C. Winter Games comes to a close after a weekend of fun and excitment

Coming up in Cowichan: Irrigation; Palestinian children; fun with fungi

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop

Final four set for junior boys championships

Lord Tweedsuir, Belmont in one semifinal, while Vancouver College and St. George’s clash in the other at Langley Events Centre

UPDATE: Seven people seriously hurt after tour buses, trucks crash on Coquihalla

Officials say two tour buses, semis and vehicles all involved in collision that closed highway

Daniel Sedin scores twice to lift Canucks past Coyotes

Markstrom makes 41 saves to backstop Vancouver to 3-1 NHL win over Arizona

Naval ship spills 30,000 litres of fuel in Georgia Strait

HMCS Calgary spilled fuel east of Nanaimo and Parksville on Saturday

B.C. boosts support for former youth in government care

More support coming for rent, child care and health care while they go back to school

Concert-goers unfazed by Hedley sexual misconduct allegations

Frontman Jacob Hoggard thanked fans from the ‘bottom of our hearts’ at Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre

Control, agility and grace take gymnastics stage at the B.C. Games

Athletes often made the sport seem effortless during the Kamloops 2018 B.C. Winter Games

Most Read