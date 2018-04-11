CWFL season gets going

BSB quarterback Elijah Espeseth gets a pass away under pressure from the Wild’s rusher. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Cowichan Women’s Football League got its 2018 season underway last weekend with one game on Friday evening and three more on Sunday morning.

Friday’s game saw the Crew defeat the Law 20-13. Jessica Lines had a touchdown and two converts, Sarah Jones had a touchdown and an interception, Jennie Hittinger also scored, and Sasha Visona contributed three sacks.

The Crew were also in action again on Sunday, beating the Winter Trucking Storm 33-6. Dani Robb led the Crew with three touchdowns, Kerynne Bain had one TD and an interception, and Lines also scored. Jones, Kirstin Bains and Wilhelmina Toews had converts, and Visona added an interception. Chelsea Morton scored for the Storm and added two sacks, and Caitlin Erickson had an interception.

The other Sunday morning game saw the Ravens defeat the Law despite playing with just six players. Rikki Wylie scored three times for the Ravens, Brittany Williams added two touchdowns and a convert, and Emily Salmon and Jamie Russell also had touchdowns Becky Patterson added a sack.

On Sunday afternoon, the Blue Steel Brew started their season with a 27-1 win over the Law. Mila Main and Heidi Haslam both had pick-six touchdowns, and Main added a convert, Michelle Nederlof had a touchdown and a sack, and Monni Savory scored a touchdown. Michaela Peet had four sacks, and Shelby Wilcox had four interceptions, one sack and one convert.

Ashley Bond, Sue Glenn and Erica Dow had interceptions for the Wild, Bond’s coming on a convert attempt for a single point.