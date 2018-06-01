CWFL regular season winds down

The playoff picture in the Cowichan Women’s Football League became clearer last weekend with just a pair of regular-season games left to play.

Last Friday’s games saw the Ravens beat the Storm 32-12, while the Wild got by the Law 26-12.

The Ravens had just six players on hand, but they all stepped up. Brittany Williams had two touchdowns, an interception and two converts, Dana Thorne had a touchdown and a convert, Rikki Wylie and Jamie Russell each had one touchdown, and Lauren James added a convert. The Storm scored all their points in the fourth quarter on touchdowns by Kristen Labao and Caitlin Erickson, and Rachel Shaw recorded an interception.

Standout rookie Emma Dewit had two touchdowns and a convert for the Wild, in addition to picking off a convert attempt by the Law and running that back for a single point. Dieneke Pedersen also scored a touchdown, and Ashley Bond had a 75-yard pick-six.

Blue Steel Brew locked up first place in the league with a 32-13 win over the Crew on Sunday. Heidi Haslam had two touchdowns, Kara Olson had a TD and a convert, Jess Knowles had a TD and an interception, and Shelby Wilcox also scored. Michaela Peet recorded three sacks, and Monni Savory had an interception and a convert. The Crew replied with touchdowns from Jennie Hittinger and Nenagh McCulloch. McCulloch also had two sacks, Jess Lines had a convert, and Wilhelmina Toews had a pick.

Also on Sunday, the Storm downed the Law 14-6. Erickson ran for a 60-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and Jordyn Archbold scored in the fourth. Shaw, Rachel Davidson and Chelsea Morton all had interceptions, Davidson and Labao had converts, and Lacey Mohun-Smith registered three sacks. The Law got their touchdown from Veronica Smith and sacked the Storm quarterback four times.

The Ravens defeated the Wild 52-12. Russell scored three touchdowns for the Ravens, including one on the first play of the game and another when she intercepted a pitch on a kickoff return for a pick-six, and added a convert. Wylie, Williams, Autumn Cooper, Becki Patterson and Carolyn Gudmundseth also had touchdowns, and Wylie and Patterson added converts. Williams added three interceptions, including picking off a convert attempt that she pitched to Wylie for a two-point return. Dewit scored another two touchdowns for the Wild, including one on a kick return, Rhiannon Kemmler had three interceptions, and Kayli Powell had one pick.

The regular season wraps up on Friday evening when the Law takes on BSB and the Wild meet the Crew. Playoff quarter-finals will take place on Sunday, followed by semifinals on Wednesday and finals next Friday.