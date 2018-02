Players and coaches sought for 12-13 and 14-15 age groups

The Cowichan Women’s Football League is looking to add two divisions for younger players this spring.

The league is hoping to form divisions for 12-to-13- and 14-to-15-year-old girls. Players and coaches are needed as the league hopes to have multiple teams in each division.

The CWFL women’s league will get the 2018 season underway with a mini tournament on March 4, and both new players and veterans are encouraged to come out.

Contact Chris Mann at westiemanor@shaw.ca for more info.