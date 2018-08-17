Alexa Dow topped the podium at the 2018 BC Athletics Junior Development Provincial Track and Field Championships in the 600m and 1000m races. (Submitted)

CVAC Jaguars grab gold medals at junior development provincials

Alexa Dow and Annette Blumel combine for three first-place finishes

Two young Cowichan Valley Athletic Club Jaguars athletes came home from the BC Athletics Junior Development Provincial Track and Field Championships late last month with gold medals.

Alexa Dow finished first in the 11-year-old girls 1000m and 600m races, and Annette Blumel finished first in the 11-year-old girls 800m race walk at the meet in Kelowna on July 27-29, battling through intense heat as temperatures hit the high 30s in the Okanagan that weekend.

Dow won the 600m with a time of one minute, 46.04 seconds, and the 1000m with a time of 3:10.57, 13 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.

Dow holds the provincial records for 11-year-olds in both events. She set a mark of 1:43.82 in the 600m at the Dogwood Meet in Victoria this season, and a record of 3:08.10 in the 500m at the Junior Development Olympics in Surrey.

Blumel won the 800m race walk with a time of 5:24.77, 13 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. She also competed in the 600m run, shot put, discus and javelin.

Fellow Jaguar Evan Mayer also competed in the 13-year-old boys category, with top-10 finishes in the 80m hurdles, triple jump, discus, hammer throw, and javelin.

 

