CVAC Jaguars beat the heat at Victoria’s Dogwood meet

Despite record-breaking temperatures in Victoria on May 12 and 13, the CVAC Jaguars had a successful showing at the 39th annual Dogwood Track and Field Meet.

Competing among 350 athletes from across Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and Powell River, the CVAC athletes achieved numerous personal bests and combined for 80 top-three finishes.

Jackson Lenarcic and Emma Dewit each posted five of those podium results, Lenarcic placing first in the 10-year-old boys discus and javelin, and second in the 60m, 100m and long jump, and Dewit finishing first in the 18-19 girls 200m, discus, javelin, shot put and long jump.

Three more athletes each had four top-three finishes. Mila Buttle was first in the nine-year-old girls 60m, 100m, 1000m and long jump, Alexa Dow was first in the 11-year-old girls 600m and 1000m, and second in the 200m and javelin, and Margo Blumel finished second in the 14-15 girls 80m hurdles, third in 1200m, 1500m steeplechase and high jump.

With three medals each were Amelia Varga (first in 12-year-old girls 200m, second in 100m and long jump), Silas Miller (first in nine-year-old boys shot put, second in 100m and 60m hurdles), Grey Williamson (first in 12-year-old boys long jump, second in 80m hurdles, third in 200m), Sam Prokopchuk (second in 16-17 boys 100m and 200m, third in long jump), and Mike Dailey (first in 55-59 men’s shot put, second in 200m and discus), A.J. Irvine (first in 12-year-old boys discus, second in javelin and shot put), and Tony Else (first in 16-17 boys discus and shot put, third in javelin).

Coming home with two medals each were Aisha Werner (first in 14-15 girls 200m, third in 100m), Oliver McKenzie-Kissinger (second in 12-year-old boys 100m and 200m), Ben Rossouw (first in 14-15 boys high jump, second in 100m), Graeme Dailey (third in 14-15 boys 800m and hammer throw), Joshua Beaton (third in 14-15 boys 100m hurdles and high jump), Sophie Beaton (third in 11-year-old girls javelin and long jump), Katelyn Lenarcic (first in 12-year-old girls javelin, second in high jump) Logan Harvey (first in 13-year-old boys shot put, second in javelin), Danika Lazenby (third in 11-year-old girls shot put and 800m race walk), Nathan Irvine (second in nine-year-old boys shot put and high jump), Devon Clayton (first in 14-15 boys shot put, third in triple jump), Matt Day (first in 16-17 boys 1500m, second in high jump), Jayda Lauzon (first in 14-15 girls high jump and long jump), Nova Wedmann-Kent (second in 11-year-old girls high jump and 60m), and Sarah Carson (second in 14-15 girls triple jump, third in long jump).

Also medalling were Josh Greir (first in 14-15 boys 300m), Nevaeh Weir (first in nine-year-old girls high jump), Elley Blandin (second in 13-year-old girls long jump), Syon Foo (second in 14-15 boys 800m), Daliso Phiri (second in 16-17 boys 400m), Chad Munro (second in 10-year-old boys 1000m), Cole Erickson (second in 13-year-old boys 80m hurdles), Gray Cizeron (second in 12-year-old boys discus), Annette Blumel (second in 11-year-old girls 800m race walk), Liam Grange third in (nine-year-old boys 60m), Seth Miller (third in 11-year-old boys 600m), Jack Doehler (third in 13-year-old boys 800m), Trevin Buckland (third in 13-year-old boys 1200m), Taylor Buttle (third in 14-15 girls 80m hurdles), Mila Miranda (third in 10-year-old girls javelin), Esme Iverson (third in 12-year-old girls javelin) and Quin Wedmann-Kent (third in 13-year-old boys hammer throw).

Alexa Dow’s win in the 11-year-old girls 600m set a new provincial record of 1:43.82, nearly a second better than the seven-year-old mark of 1:44.76. Six days later, Dow set a new B.C. record in the 1000m at the Junior Olympics in Surrey, her time of 3:08.10 knocking off the old standard of 3:09.13.