Crushers’ Coastal Cup dream ends

The Coastal Cup tournament has come to an end for the Cowichan Crushers, but the U14 Gold girls soccer team’s season is far from over.

The Crushers were defeated 2-0 by a quick and aggressive VA Venom team at the David Williams Turf on Sunday, but they still have the Island and provincial championships to look forward to.

“We played very poorly in the first half,” Cowichan coach Neall Rowlings said. “With absences and injuries, we just couldn’t rally back emotionally from letting a goal in. That just doesn’t happen to us; we have had such a successful year that adversity wasn’t what we were prepared for.

“The second half was amazing and we just couldn’t catch a break. We will see them in provincials and we can compete. Losing may have been the best thing for us.”

The Crushers will head to Kamloops for the provincial tournament in early July. They will visit Powell River this Saturday to play for the Island title. Cowichan beat the same Powell River team earlier this season for the Island zone’s provincial berth, and Powell River was also knocked out of the Coastal Cup this past weekend by the top Vancouver team.

The U14 Gold girls will be joined in Powell River by two other Cowichan teams, the U15 Gold girls and U14 Gold boys.