Craig rink wins Island mixed playdowns

Kesa Van Osch and Miles Craig sweep in front of a rock thrown by Kalia Van Osch during the Island mixed playdowns at the Kerry Park Curling Club earlier this month. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Cowichan Valley curler Wes Craig has qualified for yet another provincial championship tournament.

Craig skipped one of two rinks that qualified to represent Vancouver Island at the BC Mixed Championships through the Island playdowns, hosted by the Kerry Park Curling Club on March 2-4.

Craig was joined on the Kerry Park/Nanaimo rink by his son, Miles, at second, and Nanaimo sisters Kesa and Kalia Van Osch at third and lead, respectively. The Van Osch sisters recently represented B.C. at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. The mixed team qualified for the provincial championships by beating the Henderson rink from Victoria 6-3 in the A event final.

Also qualifying for provincials was the Victoria team of Cameron De Jong, Taylor Reese-Hansen, Alex Horvath and Mariah Coulombe, who won the B event final, also over the Henderson rink, by an 8-5 final score.

Other local entries included the Kerry Park/Duncan team of Zack, Brenna and Nick Drought and Brooke Reintjes (Kerry Park/Duncan), and Team BCDE (Sophie Brisette, Troy Cowan, Hannah Durant and Mackenzie Ellis), representing Victoria, Duncan and Parksville.

The Drought rink lost its first-round A event game 9-4 to Henderson, then lost its first-round B event game 6-2 to Team BCDE.

Team BCDE won their first-round A event game 6-3 over the Croteau rink from Victoria/Chilliwack/Parksville, then lost in the second round 6-5 to Craig. In the B event, they won their opener over Drought, then lost in the second round 10-5 to De Jong.

The BC Mixed Championships will take place in Richmond on April 19-22.