Cowichan’s Tyson Roe signs with NLL expansion team in San Diego

Duncan’s Tyson Roe is continuing his National Lacrosse League career with the San Diego Seals.

Roe, who recently wrapped up the Western Lacrosse Association season with the Nanaimo Timbermen, signed on with the expansion San Diego team earlier this month.

“Super proud to have signed with the Seals,” Roe said. “My personal goal is to have a significant part in the team’s (hopefully) successful first year. “I would love to play every game.”

RELATED: Duncan’s Tyson Roe makes his mark in the NLL

The 6-foot-10, 250-pound defender made his NLL debut with the Vancouver Stealth this past January and made it into five games, scoring one goal and scooping up 11 loose balls.

Roe appeared in 10 games with the senior A Timbermen this summer, scoring five goals and assisting on five more, while spending nine minutes in the penalty box. He added a goal and an assist in five playoff games as Nanaimo bowed out to the Victoria Shamrocks in the first round.