Cowichan’s Alexa Dow claims third B.C. XC running title

Alexa Dow claimed her third provincial cross-country championship in the last three years. (Submitted)

Alexa Dow made it three years in a row as the fastest runner in her age group at the BC Provincial Cross Country Championships.

The Cowichan Valley athlete won gold in the 11-year-old female category at the provincial meet in Abbotsford last Saturday, matching her results as a nine-year-old in 2016 and a 10-year-old in 2017.

Competing against 49 of the top male and female athletes in the province, Dow was second across the line overall, behind just one boy, with a 2km time of six minutes and 37 seconds.

The victory in Abbotsford also gave Dow first place in the BC Athletics Lower Mainland Cross Country series for the third consecutive year. She won all five races in Surrey, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Jericho Beach and Abbotsford.

A student at Bench Elementary, Dow also runs track with the CVAC Jaguars, and holds provincial records in the 1000m and 600m, having won gold medals in both events at the provincial championships in Kelowna this past July.