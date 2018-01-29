Cowichan wrestlers pay visit to Abbotsford’s Miri Piri club

The Cowichan athletes performed well, with nearly every wrestler finishing in the top four.

The Cowichan Valley Wrestling Club fulfilled the commitment they made to a team from the Lower Mainland when they attended a meet in Abbotsford hosted by Miri Piri Wrestling Club.

Miri Piri sent a team to the CVWC’s Cougar Invitational in December, so the Cowichan club made its first visit to Miri Piri’s tournament, taking 17 wrestlers over last weekend.

“It was quite a big meet,” CVWC head coach Nick Zuback said. “Very similar in size to the one we host.”

In the elementary division (Grades 5 and under), Brayden Zuback finished second in his weight class, Carter Price placed third, and Sedona Bond and Sophie Rose both placed fourth.

Two wrestlers, Cassidy Pace and Carter Zuback, could have competed in the elementary division, but were moved up to the Grade 6 and 7 division to face better competition, and both finished third in their weight classes. Also in the Grade 6 and 7 division, Landon Powell finished fourth.

CVWC wrestlers also dominated the high school division (Grades 8-12). Charlie Roberts, Aiden Dyer-Price, Dawson Jory, Luther Tiddler, Talon Hird and Stephanie Mould all came home with gold medals, while Hayley Bye-Pace and Ashton Combden collected silvers, and Josh Isaac took bronze.

The club had one unfortunate result when Steven Guo injured his elbow in his second match of the meet. Zuback is hoping to have him back in action in time for provincials

“Other than that, I was really happy with how everyone wrestled and the tenacity the kids were able to display throughout every match,” the coach said.

This weekend, the club will take more than 30 wrestlers back to Abbotsford for the B.C. Age Class Championships, where they will face competition from B.C., Alberta and the U.S.