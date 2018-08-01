The victorious Zone 6 team gathers together at the end of the BC Summer Games wrestling tournament at Chemainus Secondary. (Submitted)

Cowichan wrestlers lead the way for Island at Summer Games

Local club’s haul includes four gold, four silver, two bronze

A late addition to the Zone 6 wrestling team from the Cowichan Valley Wrestling Club ended up standing proudly on the podium at the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games.

Dawson Jory wasn’t among the original selections to the Vancouver Island-Central Coast team for the Games, but the first-year wrestler never relinquished his dream of participating, and it paid off.

When Zone 6 coaches Maegan Kuruvita and Eric Anderson — both from the CVWC — got to accreditation the day before the Games started, they were told there was one wildcard spot left in the tournament, which was available to an athlete who could check in within the next 20 or 30 minutes.

“If you can find someone to fill it, you can take it,” the coaches were told.

Anderson called CVWC head coach Nick Zuback, who was at Chemainus Secondary School, setting up for the BC Games wrestling competition, where Jory was helping him out. Jory just happened to have his gear with him, and Zuback sent him off to check in.

“He had the opportunity to participate in the games, and he won his last two matches, which put him in the final,” said Zuback, who served as tournament director for the BC Games. “That was a big feat for him.”

Jory and the rest of the CVWC contingent led the way for the Zone 6 team, collecting 10 of the Island team’s 17 medals, including four golds.

Dylan Battye (boys 51kg), Talon Hird (boys 54kg), Hayley Bye-Pace (girls 57kg) and Stephanie Mould (girls 64kg) won gold. Jory (boys 70kg), Charlie Roberts (girls 47kg), Miaya Brownbridge (girls 60kg) and Nadja Schwarz (girls 64kg) claimed silver medals, and Ashton Combdon (boys 57kg) and Rosie Klatt-LeBlanc (girls 75kg) took bronze medals.

Zuback admitted it was a challenge to work as tournament director and not as a coach.

“I had a different purpose, so I tried to stay quiet,” he said. “I knew the wrestlers were in good hands.”

The BC Games experience was a terrific one for all the Cowichan wrestlers, Zuback said. “It was a great opportunity for all the kids and the kids on the Island to come together as a team. That bonding, that experience, I think it’s something they’ll have their entire lives. Staying at schools, the competition, making friends — I think everything about the games was a good experience for them.”


kevin.rothbauer@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC Hockey League names Vernon Vipers voice top broadcaster

Just Posted

Body found 11 km from missing Oak Bay woman’s car

Police will provide update once body is identified

Cowichan wrestlers lead the way for Island at Summer Games

Local club’s haul includes four gold, four silver, two bronze

Shawnigan Lake to keep RCMP detachment; no full amalgamation with North Cowichan/Duncan planned

Proposal for a fully amagamated detachment not moving forward

Cowichan adult soccer tryouts start soon

Men’s Div. 1, Div. 4, U21, Over 35A and B teams, and women’s Div. 2 and Over 30A teams seek players

Duncan Mayor Phil Kent won’t run for reelection

Kent spent almost 20 years as council member

VIDEO: Natalie Geldar wows judges to win Duncan Has Talent show/cover tunes

Sierra Compton takes second, and Naomi Davies places third in finals July 13

BC Hockey League names Vernon Vipers voice top broadcaster

Graham Turnbull selected BCHL broadcaster of the year

Hot air balloon takes B.C. neighbourhood by surprise

A hot air balloon landed on a road in Dilworth Mountain Estates July 31

Kamloops teen who died at COG ‘had a really caring soul’

Sam Thacker was with Adison Davies at the Center of Gravity festival in Kelowna before she died.

Here’s how to protect your data at the border

B.C. residents warned to turn off their phones at the border

B.C. family urges parents to follow gut after toddler contracts E.coli infection

The cause of infection is unknown, but parents suspect it came from deer feces

Soldiers of Odin to march past homeless camp in B.C. city

People associated with anti-immigration group join with those opposing tent city in Nanaimo

Feds ease carbon tax thresholds

Alberta, B.C., Manitoba and Quebec have carbon pricing plans expected to meet requirements for 2019

B.C. Interior residents should get break, taxpayers’ group says

Canadian Taxpayers Federation calls on government to cut fuel taxes, fix ICBC and axe new health tax

Most Read