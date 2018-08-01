Cowichan wrestlers lead the way for Island at Summer Games

The victorious Zone 6 team gathers together at the end of the BC Summer Games wrestling tournament at Chemainus Secondary. (Submitted)

A late addition to the Zone 6 wrestling team from the Cowichan Valley Wrestling Club ended up standing proudly on the podium at the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games.

Dawson Jory wasn’t among the original selections to the Vancouver Island-Central Coast team for the Games, but the first-year wrestler never relinquished his dream of participating, and it paid off.

When Zone 6 coaches Maegan Kuruvita and Eric Anderson — both from the CVWC — got to accreditation the day before the Games started, they were told there was one wildcard spot left in the tournament, which was available to an athlete who could check in within the next 20 or 30 minutes.

“If you can find someone to fill it, you can take it,” the coaches were told.

Anderson called CVWC head coach Nick Zuback, who was at Chemainus Secondary School, setting up for the BC Games wrestling competition, where Jory was helping him out. Jory just happened to have his gear with him, and Zuback sent him off to check in.

“He had the opportunity to participate in the games, and he won his last two matches, which put him in the final,” said Zuback, who served as tournament director for the BC Games. “That was a big feat for him.”

Jory and the rest of the CVWC contingent led the way for the Zone 6 team, collecting 10 of the Island team’s 17 medals, including four golds.

Dylan Battye (boys 51kg), Talon Hird (boys 54kg), Hayley Bye-Pace (girls 57kg) and Stephanie Mould (girls 64kg) won gold. Jory (boys 70kg), Charlie Roberts (girls 47kg), Miaya Brownbridge (girls 60kg) and Nadja Schwarz (girls 64kg) claimed silver medals, and Ashton Combdon (boys 57kg) and Rosie Klatt-LeBlanc (girls 75kg) took bronze medals.

Zuback admitted it was a challenge to work as tournament director and not as a coach.

“I had a different purpose, so I tried to stay quiet,” he said. “I knew the wrestlers were in good hands.”

The BC Games experience was a terrific one for all the Cowichan wrestlers, Zuback said. “It was a great opportunity for all the kids and the kids on the Island to come together as a team. That bonding, that experience, I think it’s something they’ll have their entire lives. Staying at schools, the competition, making friends — I think everything about the games was a good experience for them.”



