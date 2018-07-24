Cowichan wins ugly in jr. B Island final opener

Thunder hold off Westshore Bears to take 1-0 lead in best-of-three

Jacob Taylor (20) scored three goals in Cowichan’s 11-8 win over Westshore on Monday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Cowichan Valley Thunder won the opening game of the junior B Tier 2 box lacrosse Island final on Monday, almost in spite of themselves.

“It wasn’t pretty, but we gutted one out,” Cowichan head coach Lorne Winship said. “It was one of those games where you don’t play your best, but you find a way to win.”

The Thunder never trailed in their 11-8 win, but they never had a comfortable lead, either.

“Every time we got a goal up on them, we’d let them back in the game,” Winship commented.

Cowichan captain Tyson Black led the way with four goals and four assists, seeming to carry the team on his back at times.

“Tyson was outstanding,” Winship said. “He just wanted it.”

Brayden Zunti had three goals and three assists, and Jacob Taylor also scored a hat trick. Taylor Martin scored Cowichan’s other goal and added one helper. Also recording assists were Mat Jung with three, Olin Webb with two, and Colin Winship and Kyle Page with one each. Goaltender Pollo Claxton had another strong performance between the pipes.

“We talked after the game, and we know we can play better,” coach Winship said. “We’ll go to Victoria and finish this off.”

Game two of the best-of-three series goes Thursday at 8 p.m. at the Q Centre. If Westshore can force a third game, it will take place on Monday at 8 p.m. at Fuller Lake Arena.

Both Cowichan and Westshore are already guaranteed berths in the provincial championships in Langford on the B.C. Day long weekend.