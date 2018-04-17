Cowichan Valley pays tribute to Humboldt tragedy

The Cowichan Valley’s hockey community found many ways to honour the Humboldt Broncos after 16 people associated with the junior team were killed in a bus crash in Saskatchewan on April 6. Among the tributes were a vigil at the Shawnigan Hills Sports Fields last Thursday, attended by hundreds, and by popular demand, the illumination of the World’s Largest Hockey Stick in Broncos colours.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Darren Wright, a former junior hockey player in Saskatchewan who went on to play professionally before returning to his hometown of Duncan, reads his poem, The Iron Lung Club, at last Thursday’s vigil. Supporting Wright were Bob Beatty, a former coach of both the Humboldt Broncos and Cowichan Valley Capitals, current KHL star Matt Ellison, and former NHLer and head coach of the Capitals and Kerry Park Islanders Dale Purinton.

An attendee at Thursday’s vigil with the names of the 16 victims on her shirt.

Bob Beatty, whose coaching resume includes eight years with the Humboldt Broncos and four years with the Cowichan Valley Capitals, speaks during Thursday’s vigil, which was organized largely by Miranda Froese (left) and Donna Lymer.

Former and current Kerry Park Islanders players pay tribute to the Broncos.

Dale Purinton speaks at the vigil, joined by hockey colleagues Gord Closson, Darren Wright, Matt Ellison, Bob Beatty, Aaron Plumb, Dave Liffiton, Rob DeClark and Mike Barrie.

Shawnigan Lake School teacher Jack Connolly performs “Hometown Hockey Team,” a song written with a student from Saskatchewan to honour the Humboldt Broncos.