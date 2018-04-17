Cowichan Valley pays tribute to Humboldt tragedy

The Cowichan Valley’s hockey community found many ways to honour the Humboldt Broncos after 16 people associated with the junior team were killed in a bus crash in Saskatchewan on April 6. Among the tributes were a vigil at the Shawnigan Hills Sports Fields last Thursday, attended by hundreds, and by popular demand, the illumination of the World’s Largest Hockey Stick in Broncos colours.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Darren Wright, a former junior hockey player in Saskatchewan who went on to play professionally before returning to his hometown of Duncan, reads his poem, The Iron Lung Club, at last Thursday’s vigil. Supporting Wright were Bob Beatty, a former coach of both the Humboldt Broncos and Cowichan Valley Capitals, current KHL star Matt Ellison, and former NHLer and head coach of the Capitals and Kerry Park Islanders Dale Purinton.

An attendee at Thursday’s vigil with the names of the 16 victims on her shirt.

Bob Beatty, whose coaching resume includes eight years with the Humboldt Broncos and four years with the Cowichan Valley Capitals, speaks during Thursday’s vigil, which was organized largely by Miranda Froese (left) and Donna Lymer.

Former and current Kerry Park Islanders players pay tribute to the Broncos.

Dale Purinton speaks at the vigil, joined by hockey colleagues Gord Closson, Darren Wright, Matt Ellison, Bob Beatty, Aaron Plumb, Dave Liffiton, Rob DeClark and Mike Barrie.

Shawnigan Lake School teacher Jack Connolly performs “Hometown Hockey Team,” a song written with a student from Saskatchewan to honour the Humboldt Broncos.

Miranda Froese speaks, with support from Donna Lymer, a Cobble Hill mom whose youngest son once played for Humboldt coach Darcy Haugan, and who billets a Kerry Park Islanders player, Cordell Boyko, who knew some of the players who died in the bus crash.

Previous story
Weather cancels Jays game despite being in dome

Just Posted

Houses in new Chemainus development selling like hotcakes

Market demands ensure there’s plenty of buyers at the ready for the Artisan Village project

Air cadets invade Duncan Flying Club

Members from Air Cadet Squadron 744 spent an enjoyable day with members of the Duncan Flying Club.

Duncan’s Queen Margaret’s School to go entirely co-ed

Boys will be allowed in Grades 8-12 program for first time in Sepember

Duncan accident victim in critical condition in Victoria hospital

Friends and family start GoFundMe page for Daisy Santiago

Cowichan’s Kirsten Schrader wins Presenter of the Year

There were a lot of nominees but Cowichan’s Kirsten Schrader emerges as the cream of the crop

‘This is the game I love’: B.C. goalie coach retires at 81

After coaching hockey goaltenders since 1997, Gerry Pang has finally decided to hang up the skates.

Fundraiser kicks off in honour of missing B.C. man presumed dead

David Kim, 45, went missing April 7 between Terrace and Prince Rupert

B.C. income assistance clients left on hold

Ombudsperson says some improvements being made

Starbucks to give racial sensitivity training after viral arrest video

Police were called after two black men refused to leave a Philadelphia store

David Eby calls Alberta’s ‘bluff’ on pipeline restrictions

Saskatchewan also plans restrictions on B.C. fuel shipments

B.C. woman who set kids on fire granted day parole

Donna Hysop is serving a life sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder and attempted murder

Unions threatening strike action against CP Rail

IBEW and Teamsters Canada Rail Conference seeking new collective agreements.

Is Canada losing its love for Tim Hortons?

One-third of Canadians say they think less of the franchise, poll says

Sex robots could help your marriage: UBC prof

Economics professor writes about demands of the modern marriage in new book

Most Read

  • Weather cancels Jays game despite being in dome

    Kansas City sportswriter chalks game cancellation up to karma for the Toronto Blue Jays

  • Cowichan Valley pays tribute to Humboldt tragedy

    Among the tributes were a vigil at the Shawnigan Hills Sports Fields