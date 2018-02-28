Cowichan Valley athletes experience success at Winter Games

Cobble Hill’s Marcus Potts displays his gold and silver medals from the B.C. Winter Games. (Submitted)

Athletes from the Cowichan Valley put together some outstanding performances at the B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops last weekend.

Marcus Potts of Cobble Hill collected two medals in judo, helping the Zone 6 (Vancouver Island-Central Coast) team to gold in the team competition and winning individual silver in the under-46kg class.

Also coming home with two medals was Crofton gymnast Brooklyn Stobbe, who trains with the Duncan Dynamics. Stobbe won all-around silver in her second trip to the B.C. Winter Games, and helped the Zone 6 team to bronze. Stobbe also finished fourth on floor, ninth on vault and 10th on bars. Her Dynamics teammate, Tahara Brown of Shawnigan Lake, placed 10th on beam in individual competition and 15th all-around.

Nicolas Blundell of Chemainus won gold with the Zone 6 wheelchair basketball team.

Finally, Mill Bay’s Zack Drought won bronze in the consolation bracket with the Zone 6 curling team. Drought played third but threw fourth on the combination Juan de Fuca rink skipped by Sampson McNeil, who threw third. Rounding out the team were second Cohen Dawson and lead Anthony Budden.

Watch for stories about local competitors in future issues of the Citizen.