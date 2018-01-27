Cowichan United edged by Lakehill for back to back defeats

United’s record fell to six wins, four losses and two ties overall

Logan Kits gets airborne as he makes a push to score late in Cowichan United’s game against Lakehill last Sunday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

A 1-0 loss to Lakehill at the David Williams Turf last Sunday gave Cowichan United back-to-back defeats since their return to U21 soccer action after the winter break.

United’s record fell to six wins, four losses and two ties overall, and the team slipped to fourth in the seven-team league, still just four points out of first and two out of third.

The team will be at home again this Sunday, hosting Vic West at 2:15 p.m. Vic West sits in sixth place, 10 points back of Cowichan. Cowichan beat Vic West 5-1 last time the teams met, in early November.