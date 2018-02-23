Tyson Black, seen here in a home game earlier this season, opened the scoring in United’s 2-1 win over Juan de Fuca last Friday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Cowichan United doesn’t make the same mistake twice

Cowichan United wasn’t going to take Juan de Fuca lightly this time around.

JDF’s only win of the Vancouver Island Soccer League U21 season came against Cowichan when the teams met at Royal Bay Secondary School in early October. When the teams squared off on the same field last Friday, Cowichan made sure that didn’t happen again, and went on to a 2-1 victory.

“I think the boys were prepared and ready,” Cowichan head coach Tyler Hughes said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game. And it wasn’t easy, by any means, but our mentality and our attitude were very good.”

Team captain Tyson Black opened the scoring about 15 minutes into the first half.

“That was a huge goal,” Hughes said. “We’ve come out of the gates slow more often than not and let in some early goals. The last few weeks have been better, but getting a goal early like that was a good feeling. From there, we played with a lot of confidence. It felt like we were in pretty good control of the game.”

Bjorn Erickson also scored in the first half to put Cowichan up 2-0. He was taken down in the box within five minutes of entering the game as a sub, and converted the ensuing penalty shot.

“Bjorn has been playing well the last few weeks,” Hughes said. “It’s a good example: we tell the guys week to week that based on how they do at training, if they do well and work hard, that’s how we will determine who starts and who plays.”

JDF scored their lone goal of the night with less than a minute left to play.

Cowichan now sits third in the U21 division, one point back of Lakehill and one ahead of Prospect Lake, with two games left in the season. Their next league game is scheduled for Sunday, March 4, when they will host Bays United at 2:15 p.m.

This weekend, Cowichan will start George Smith Cup play against Lakehill at Braefoot Park on Sunday afternoon. Cowichan has a win and a tie against Lakehill in league play this year.

“It’s going to be a tough game,” Hughes said. “Lakehill is one of the top teams in the league. They’re very good defensively. We’re playing well, we’ve got confidence. It should be a good, low-scoring game. It may even take extra time or penalties.”

Previous story
Therapy dogs make appearance at B.C. Games
Next story
That’s a wrap: B.C. Games results after Day 1

Just Posted

Cat taken from senior in Duncan care home now with family

Cat was replaced with a robotic stuffed toy

Adopted pet pig gets killed and eaten

Animal was adopted out by SPCA staff in the Cowichan Valley

Brentwood and Shawnigan hope to meet at AA Islands

Shawnigan Lake School senior boys basketball head coach Vito Pasquale doesn’t like… Continue reading

VIDEO: Valley performers are heading out to tread the boards all over the place this summer

We’ve got lots of delicious bits of news for you this week, all about our local talent, too.

Weather upends Isles’ playoff plans

The first game of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League playoffs didn’t… Continue reading

Therapy dogs make appearance at B.C. Games

The St. John’s Ambulance therapy dog program launches a pilot project at the 2018 Kamloops B.C. Winter Games

Coming up in Cowichan: Irrigation; Palestinian children; fun with fungi

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop

Canucks fold 5-3 in first ever trip to Vegas

Daniel Sedin had two points as Canucks fall to the Golden Knights Friday night

That’s a wrap: B.C. Games results after Day 1

Vancouver-Coastal Zone 5 is in the lead for medals Friday at the Kamloops 2018 B.C. Winter Games

Sticking the landing at the B.C. Games

Gymnasts talk competition, B.C. Winter Games, and teamwork in Kamloops

$153M in federal cash to fund child care, education training in B.C.

Bilateral agreement will create 1,370 new infant and toddler spaces

A B.C. woman talks her life in the sex trade

A view into the life from one Kelowna prostitute and the issues it can cause for women

Twitter feed prays for — instead of preying on — B.C. MLAs

Non-partisan Christian group wants to support politicians through personalized prayer

Hundreds march for justice in death of Winnipeg teen

Tina Fontaine was pulled from a river in 2014, her body wrapped in a blanket and weighed down by rocks

Most Read