The Cowichan Thunderbirds have qualified for the junior girls provincial tournament. (Citizen file)

Cowichan Thunderbirds junior girls punch ticket for provincials

A second-place finish at the Island tournament has qualified the Cowichan Secondary School Thunderbirds for the provincial junior girls basketball championships.

The T-Birds defeated Georges P. Vanier and Claremont before a narrow loss to Pacific Christian in the title match. Jessa Michieli and Tayah Poole were named first-team all-stars.

“The girls played very well and were determined to qualify for the provincial championships,” Cowichan coach Sandeep Heer said. “They had an amazing semifinal game where they played at really high level and intensity.”

Michieli and Mackenzie Hall each scored eight points and Alyssa Klotz added seven as the T-Birds dispatched the Vanier Towhees 48-27 in their opener. Hall raised her total to 19, Klotz added 14 and Poole chipped in with eight in Cowichan’s 47-42 semifinal win over Claremont.

The T-Birds were edged 45-41 by PCS in the final. Hall again led the team with 15 points, Poole had 12, and Klotz finished with six.

The T-Birds will head to Langley for the provincial tournament on Feb. 28-March 3.

