The Cowichan Thunder celebrate after winning the junior B Tier 2 Island title at the Q Centre last Thursday. (Submitted)

Cowichan Thunder take Island junior B lacrosse title

Provincial championships come next

They didn’t do it the easy way, but the Cowichan Valley Thunder beat the Westshore Bears 11-10 at the Q Centre last Thursday to clinch the Vancouver Island junior B Tier 2 box lacrosse championship.

The Thunder had won the opening game of the best-of-three series four days earlier, and the Bears started the game like bears backed into a corner.

“We came out a little flat,” Cowichan head coach Lorne Winship said. “Obviously, they were playing desperately, and they came out hard. It was 3-1 for them pretty quick.”

SEE MORE: Cowichan wins ugly in jr. B Island final opener

The Thunder got their act together after that wake-up call, but couldn’t pull away comfortably. Cowichan led 4-3 at the end of the first period and 9-8 after two.

“We kept getting a couple of goals up, but every time, they’d get it back,” Winship said. “They got back within a goal a number of times.”

A good start to the third period allowed Cowichan to get ahead 11-8, but Westshore again made it a one-goal game with less than seven minutes left to play. The Thunder put themselves in a bad position by taking some undisciplined penalties down the stretch, but goalie Pollo Claxton held the fort as the Bears pressed right to the last second.

Brayden Zunti led Cowichan with five goals and two assists, while Brandon Corby scored twice, and Colin Winship, Taylor Martin, Kyle Page and Rhys Mazurenko — with his first of the season — had one each. Tyson Black finished with six assists, Mat Jung had two, and Martin, Claxton, Brady Williams, Parker Teufel, Jacob Taylor and Hunter Hieta had one each.

The Thunder and the Bears will meet again at the provincial junior B Tier 2 championships, which Westshore is hosting this weekend. Joining the Island teams are Mainland representatives Port Moody and Coquitlam, who finished just a point apart atop their league’s regular-season standings. The Island teams and Mainland teams know virtually nothing about each other.

“We’ve heard lots of things, that they’re strong,” Winship said. “Unless they’ve been over here scouting, they probably don’t know a lot about us. I’ve heard they think they can handle the Vancouver Island teams easily. Hopefully we’ll have something to say about that.”

The Mainland teams will probably be younger, especially when compared to the Thunder, who have 12 21-year-olds on the roster.

“As an older team, we’ll be more physical, and we’ll be skilled,” Winship said. “We can match them with whatever style of play they use.”

Cowichan will open the tournament at the Q Centre on Friday at 11 a.m. against Westshore. They play twice on Saturday: against Port Moody at 10:30 a.m. and Port Coquitlam at 5:30 p.m. Medal games are on Sunday: bronze at 11 a.m. and gold at 2 p.m.


kevin.rothbauer@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Johnny Manziel to make CFL debut on Friday

Just Posted

Ancient Indigenous settlement to become outdoor classroom in North Cowichan

Bordered by 500-year-old Garry Oaks and Somenos Creek, the area was slated for development in 1990s

Cowichan Thunder take Island junior B lacrosse title

Provincial championships come next

Sahtlam firefighter dies tubing on Cowichan River

Incident occured on July 29, near Indian Road

Mid-Island overdose prevention services contractors sought

Contracts expire and services to expand at Duncan and Port Alberni facilities

North Cowichan signs onto railway trail agreement

25-year lease agreement allows for trail use and development within the E&N corridor

Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

The Peach in Penticton wants to track down rioters who rolled the concession into Okanagan Lake

95-year-old B.C. resident shoos bear out of her kitchen – twice!

Juvenile black bear no match for spry senior

Convicted offenders in B.C. 3x more likely to die without methadone: study

Chances of continuing treatment could increase dramatically with support for housing, employment

VIDEO: Pipeline protest outside Justin Trudeau’s Tofino vacation rental

Locals voice their opposition to the federal government’s Kinder Morgan pipeline purchase

Fire alarm and unattended class lands B.C. teacher with 10-day suspension

Okanagan-Skaha School District 67 teacher suspended for 10 days without pay.

Only a ‘lunatic’ would text and drive: BC Children’s Hospital

Doctor urges teens to put their phones away when behind the wheel

Most Read