Cowichan’s Jaden Bhopal controls the ball during his team’s game against NDSS last Wednesday. Bhopal led the T-Birds to a win over Dover Bay on Saturday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Cowichan T-Birds set to host AAAA Islands

After splitting their two games at the North Island tournament, the Cowichan Secondary School Thunderbirds will head to the Island AAAA boys basketball championships as the second seed from the North.

The T-Birds beat Dover Bay 78-61 in the Cow High gym on Saturday to offset a loss to Nanaimo District earlier in the week. All three North Island teams were already guaranteed a berth at Islands, but a higher seeding meant facing a lower-ranked team from the South, so the T-Birds still had something to gain.

“From the start, our guys came out with a lot of energy, and played like they had something to prove,” Cowichan head coach Casey Parsons said.

Guard Jaden Bhopal was a key performer for the T-Birds, settling the offence late in the game and putting up 14 of his 20 points in the second half. Brandon Reymerink scored 19 points to go with what Parsons called one of his best defensive efforts of the season. Dawson Tomich also had a terrific outing with a season-high 16 points, including five three-pointers.

Cowichan will also host the Island championships, beginning this Thursday when the T-Bird take on Claremont, the second seed from the South, at 2 p.m.

“Our only other game against Claremont this year took place at the Cowichan Welcome Back Tournament in December, and resulted in an OT loss,” Parsons noted. “Needless to say, you can expect our guys to be fired up, and play a with a chip on their shoulder.”

Two of the eight Island teams will advance to the provincial championships.

Other opening round games include Spectrum (South 5) vs. Oak Bay (South 1) at 4 p.m., Dover Bay (North 3) vs. Belmont (South 2) at 6 p.m., and NDSS (North 1) vs. Mount Doug (South 4) at 8 p.m. All games will be played at the James Street campus gym.

The T-Birds are ready for a challenging tournament.

“With only two teams earnings berths to B.C.’s, getting off the Island is tough,” Parsons acknowledged. “I expect there will be a lot of exciting, competitive basketball over the three days. We hope to see lots of people in attendance.”

Previous story
OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Women’s ice hockey team loses first Olympic game in 20 years

Just Posted

VIDEO: Adage Dancers show their skills in Winter Highlights show

With everything from hip hop to ballet, the evening offered something for every taste.

Greyhound gets OK to axe Victoria to Nanaimo service

Transportation minister Claire Trevena promises further investigation

Foot found near Victoria belonged to missing Washington man

No foul play suspected in death of Stanley Okumoto, 79

Greyhound cleared to end routes in northern B.C., Vancouver Island

Company says nine routes have dropped 30% in ridership in last five years

NDP details plan on ending pension theft at Ladysmith town hall

MP Scott Duvall discusses private member’s bill with mid-Island residents

VIDEO: Adage Dancers show their skills in Winter Highlights show

With everything from hip hop to ballet, the evening offered something for every taste.

Coming up in Cowichan: Irrigation; Palestinian children; fun with fungi

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop

Three new judges appointed to B.C. Supreme Court

Two spots filled in Vancouver, one in New Westminster

BCHL Today: Merritt’s Buckley nets scholarship and Vees slam Salmon Arm

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Pilot program trains next generation of Island farmers

Parksville’s GoodSeeds introduces youth 17-30 years to agricultural careers

Crowns asks for more time in case of Victoria man charged with double murder of young sisters

Andrew Berry’s next court appearance will be in three weeks to set a date for trial to begin

B.C. MP invites convicted terrorist to Trudeau reception in India

Jaspal Atwal was convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian cabinet minister

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Women’s ice hockey team loses first Olympic game in 20 years

Team Canada added two silvers and a bronze to their total

‘You just don’t know when someone has a challenge’

Wounded Warriors Run BC spreads awareness of mental health, hopes to raise $100,000

Most Read