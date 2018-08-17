Youbou’s Mikyla Carlow won three gold medals at the BC Summer Games, and continued her success at the Special Olympics Canada Games in Nova Scotia. (Citizen file)

Cowichan swimmers bring home hardware from Special Olympics Canada Summer Games

Mikyla Carlow and Courtenay Rekis win multiple medals in Nova Scotia

Youbou’s Mikyla Carlow parlayed her success at the BC Summer Games into further impressive results at the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games earlier this month.

Carlow medalled in all of her races at the games in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, taking gold in the 50m freestyle, silver in the 50m backstroke, and bronze in the 100m individual medley, 25m backstroke and 50m breaststroke.

Shortly before Carlow left for Nova Scotia, she won three gold medals at the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games, in the 50m and 100m freestyle, and 50m breaststroke.

READ MORE: Mikyla Carlow is pure gold in BC Summer Games pool

Carlow’s teammate from Special Olympics BC – Cowichan Valley, Ladysmith’s Courtenay Rekis, also came home from Antigonish with medals, capturing bronze in the 50m breaststroke and 50m butterfly. Rekis also placed fourth in the 100m and 200m freestyle and 200m IM.

Team BC won 114 of its 223 medals at the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in swimming.

“Team BC athletes did a fantastic job at the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games,” said Team BC chef de mission Leslie Thornley. “These athletes trained hard to prepare for this event and we are extremely proud of how they represented their province. It was very exciting to see them impress spectators from across Canada with their abilities and sportsmanship.”

Athletes qualified for Team BC through their performances at the 2017 Special Olympics BC Summer Games in Kamloops. Special Olympics Canada will select members of Team Canada for the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi based on their performances in Antigonish.

From May 15 to 19, Team BC 5- and 10-pin bowlers competed at the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Bowling Championships, earning 31 medals. Performances at this event will determine the 10-pin bowlers that will be named to Special Olympics Team Canada.

READ MORE: Cowichan bowlers help B.C. to success at nationals in P.E.I.

Most Read