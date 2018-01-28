Cowichan Secondary senior boys basketball

Cowichan Secondary T-Birds finish fifth at Belmont basketball tourney

The T-Birds got off to an excellent start

The Cowichan Secondary School Thunderbirds finished fifth in a senior boys basketball tournament hosted by Belmont in Langford last weekend.

The T-Birds got off to an excellent start by winning a close one against Nanaimo District 82-72. Jaden Bhopal and Brandon Reymerink combined for 48 points in the win and the team combined for 15 three-pointers, hitting over 50 per cent from outside the arc.

In their next game, the T-Birds were beaten 85-61 by Prince Rupert’s Charles Hays Rainmakers, the third-ranked AA team in B.C.

“We gave them a good fight in the first half, but they pulled away in the third quarter,” Cowichan head coach Casey Parsons said. “They were a strong shooting team, which, combined with their size advantage was difficult to defend.”

Still with a chance to finish as high as third, the T-Birds ran into a strong R.A. McMath team, currently sitting fifth in the provincial AAA rankings. McMath downed Cowichan 86-66.

The T-Birds’ next home game is set for Feb. 8 when they will host Dover Bay.

