Cowichan rugby players help B.C. to strong showing at Westerns

Local athletes on all of BC Rugby’s entries at Kelowna tournament

Rugby players from the Cowichan Valley helped B.C. teams to two perfect records at the U16 Western Canadian Championships in Kelowna late last month.

BC Rugby’s U16 girls team and the U16 boys Blue team both went undefeated at the tournament, and both boasted members from the Cowichan Valley.

The U16 girls team, which included Duncan’s Mikayla Brennan, Kaitlyn Crichton and Maxine O’Leary, all members of the Cowichan Rugby Football Club, and Cowichan Bay’s Chloe Storie-Soth, went 3-0 at the Kelowna tournament. Brennan was making her second straight appearance at the tournament after earning a silver medal in 2017. The boys Blue team included Callum Blake-Currier of Mill Bay, also a member of the CRFC.

BC Rugby’s other entries in the tournament also had several Cowichan Valley players on board.

The U15 girls team went 2-1 in the U16 tournament, their only loss coming against the aforementioned B.C. U16 side. Duncan’s Jaxon Baker and Victoria VanNiekerk, two more members of the CRFC, contributed to that team’s success, while Queen of Angels School athletic director Marlene Donaldson served as head coach.

The U16 boys Gold XV featured CRFC junior players Carter Blaikie and Mackenzie Justason of Nanaimo, and Logann Lowrence of Ladysmith. That team went 2-4 in Kelowna.

B.C.’s U16 boys roster included four players with Cowichan Valley ties: Dylan Cleaver, a CRFC junior Piggies player from Nanaimo, Mill Bay’s Jack Napier-Ganley, and Shawnigan Lake’s Owen Plater and Ryan Smith. The U16 boys won three games, lost two, and tied one.

Previous story
Cowichan softball mainstay honoured for decades of commitment

Just Posted

Maple Mountain still burning, evacuation alert continues

Contained but not extinguished, multiple crews still hard at work

Cowichan rugby players help B.C. to strong showing at Westerns

Local athletes on all of BC Rugby’s entries at Kelowna tournament

Carl Weber column: Pain and discomfort can be your friend

What did pain teach you as a child?

Mary Lowther column: The ins and outs of cucumbers

Cucumbers produce just when we need something refreshing to combat this intense heat.

UPDATE: Evacuation alert continues for Maple Mountain fire; blaze contained, but still burning

Crews expect flareups, ask public to steer clear of area

Not just loaves of bread: Corgis look to shine at inaugural race

Peanut and Waffles will duke it out for the $500 grand prize at the Vancouver horse track

LETTER: Sir John A. Macdonald’s role in residential schools

Canada’s first prime minister was progressive for his time

3rd strong earthquake shakes Lombok as death toll tops 300

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake caused panic, damage to buildings, landslides and injuries

Police call B.C. pharmacy’s use of panic button ‘unnecessary’

Pharmacist should have used 911 or non-emergency numbers when pharmacist felt they needed to push.

16 months later, B.C. mudslide evacuees allowed to return home

Residents of two Sunnybrae properties near Salmon Arm can return but will remain on evacuation alert

Pence outlines plan for new Space Force by 2020

President Donald Trump has called for a ‘separate but equal’ space force

Holocaust survivor Philip Riteman dies at 96: ‘Better to love than hate’

Riteman was born in Poland and as a teenager, his family was captured by the Nazis

14% of people admit to driving after smoking pot: Stats Canada

Number considerably lower in B.C., where only 8% reported driving high

Federal government to sell B.C. coal terminal

Transport Canada has announced its divesting from federally-owned Ridley Terminals in Prince Rupert

Most Read