Cowichan rugby player named to provincial team

One product of the Cowichan Rugby Football Club has been named to BC Rugby’s provincial U20 women’s XV squad.

Syan Johnson, formerly of the CRFC and Cowichan Secondary School, and now playing for the York University Lions, was one of 24 players named by head coach Walt Brandl for the side that will represent the province at the Canadian Rugby Championships in Saskatoon on July 16-22.

Brandl is optimistic about the team’s chances in Saskatoon.

“With a stronger tight five than previous years, we will be able to win more possession,” he said. “This, combined with improved team speed should open up plenty of scoring opportunities.”