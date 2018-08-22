Cowichan players guide BC Stags to silver in field hockey nationals

Eight Cowichan Valley field hockey players helped the BC Stags to a silver medal at the 2018 Field Hockey Nationals in Toronto last month.

The Cowichan contingent made up half of the Stags team, composed of players from Vancouver Island. The Stags were defeated 4-0 in the all-British Columbia gold-medal game at Nationals by the BC Rams, a team of Mainland players.

Representing the Valley at Nationals were Arica Windsor, Anya Hermant, Sophie Miranda, Jenna Goodman, Ava Smith, Melanie Robertson, Chloe Langkammer and Birkley Anderson. The young Stags team included only three players who are heading into Grade 12 this fall.

Julie King, the program director for all of the B.C. teams was proud of the success achieved by her province, which won six medals at Nationals, including the male and female U15, U18 and U23 divisions.

“It’s pretty thrilling to watch some of the kids that I’ve seen over the years perform at a high level and get good results,” King said. “It’s a testament to the work that was put in at FHCBC before I was in the position.”

The Rams had defeated the Stags 2-0 in pool play, and the Stags were hoping to turn the tables in the rematch. Unfortunately for the Island team, their goalkeeper had to leave the game with an injury in the second quarter, and the Stags had to play more than half of the contest with a kicking back instead of a goalie.

Another Cowichan Valley player, Niki Leech, was a reserve goalie for BC, but didn’t end up making the trip to Toronto.

Four Valley players were also picked for the U15 Stags team, who missed the medals in their tournament. Madison Ketch, Jayden Novak and Sarah Dragicevich suited up for the Stags, while a fourth player, Piper Douglas broke her ankle before training started and didn’t travel to Ontario.

“She should be proud though that she was selected to the team,” said Heather Goodman, a member of the Cowichan Field Hockey board of directors.

The Cowichan Valley players are about to begin their high school season. From the U18 ranks, Windsor, Hermant, Goodman, Smith, Robertson and Langkammer will suit up for Cowichan Secondary, while Miranda and Anderson will play for Shawnigan Lake School and Leech will play for Frances Kelsey. Of the U15 players, Ketch, Dragicevich and Douglas will play for Cow High, and Novak for Kelsey.