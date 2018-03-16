Cowichan Valley players Matt McDougall-Percillier, Ciaran Breen, Reece Tudor-Jones and Siôn Griffiths flank a medal presenter following the U18 boys final at the Canadian Rugby National U18 Sevens Championships in BC Place last weekend. (Submitted)

Cowichan players among B.C.’s best at national sevens tourney

Brentwood and Shawnigan players help provincial team to silver

Cowichan Valley rugby players made up the four top scorers for B.C.’s U18 boys team that won the silver medal at the Canadian Rugby National U18 Sevens Championships last weekend.

Reece Tudor-Jones of Shawnigan Lake led B.C. with 35 points on seven tries over five games, including both scores in the tournament final at BC Place. The next three scoring leaders for B.C. were all from Mill Bay: Siôn Griffiths with 20 points (four tries), Matt McDougall-Percillier with 17 (three tries and one conversion), and Ciaran Breen with 12 (two tries and a conversion).

Tudor-Jones and Breen are students at Shawnigan Lake School, and were joined on the B.C. squad by fellow Shawnigan players Carter Miller, who calls Abbotsford home, and Kyle McCallum, who hails from Hong Kong. Griffiths and McDougall-Percillier both attend Brentwood College School.

Breen, McDougall-Percillier and McCallum are also members of the Cowichan Rugby Football Club.

The first two days of competition — round-robin play last Thursday and playoff matches on Friday — took place at Burnaby Lake, with the top two teams squaring off in the final at BC Place as part of the HSBC Canada Sevens Vancouver Tournament.

In the round robin, B.C. beat Ontario 1 21-19 and Alberta 22-0. The B.C. boys opened the playoff round with a 39-0 quarter-final win over New Brunswick, then won 27-7 over Ontario 2 in the semifinals before falling 29-10 to Ontario 1 in the final. B.C.’s second-place finish was an improvement over last year’s fourth-place result.

Previous story
Montgomery wins Duncan mixed bonspiel
Next story
BCHL Today: Goaltending gives Vernon huge edge over Wenatchee

Just Posted

UPDATED: Firefighters respond to small plane crash in Cowichan

Rescue crews headed to the scene at Stamps and Henderson Roads.

Cowichan players among B.C.’s best at national sevens tourney

Brentwood and Shawnigan players help provincial team to silver

Public hearing on Kingsview Development in April

Project plans up to 1,300 housing units on the side of Mount Tzouhalem

Duncan/North Cowichan amalgamation referendum may be delayed

Government has yet to give green light to vote

Nanaimo trucker rescues woman found unconscious along highway in Chemainus

Chance glimpse changes two lives forever

VIDEO: 69th Cowichan Music Festival’s Sunday Highlights Concert stuns crowd with quality

A variety of superb performances showcases the talent of the Cowichan Valley’s young performers

Coming up in Cowichan: Public speaking, water, food preservation

The Justice for the Peace Island tour is stopping in Duncan on Wednesday, March 21.

Boots on the ground wildfire training for B.C. firefighters

Firefighters from around B.C. will be in Penticton at a simulated wildfire training exercise

BCHL Today: Goaltending gives Vernon huge edge over Wenatchee

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Get ready to say aww it’s National Panda Day

It’s the best day ever, a time to celebrate adorable tuxedo-wearing fluff balls

B.C. man must donate $8,000 to conservation fund after killing grizzly bear

The man pleaded guilty to killing the bear with a bow and arrow in Powell River during closed season

Someone is putting up segregation signs in affluent B.C. neighbourhood

The signs have been posted on lawns near the redevelopment of local church site in Greater Victoria

B.C. city wants to reduce parking distance from fire hydrants to add spaces

Shrinking the no-parking space around hydrants could free up “hundreds” of parking spaces, study says

Man sets himself on fire at B.C. restaurant, police watchdog investigating

Vancouver police say man brought gasoline can into McDonald’s, threatened to light himself on fire

Most Read