Cowichan’s Cam Jervis runs for a late try during the Piggies’ Third Division test against Castaways last Saturday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Cowichan Piggies win Thirds test over Castaways

Accommodating as they were, the Piggies weren’t going to let their guests run all over them

The Cowichan Piggies tried to be good hosts during a Third Division rugby match against Castaway Wanderers, but there was only so much they could do.

Castaways showed up at Piggy Park with just 14 or 15 players, and injuries started to cut into that number almost immediately, so the Piggies reduced their lineup as well.

“We matched their numbers,” Cowichan head coach Andrew Wright said. “It was a classic Third Division game. We were very youthful, and they were a mix of young and more experienced.”

Accommodating as they were, the Piggies weren’t going to lie down and let their guests run all over them, and Cowichan ended up prevailing 52-0.

“It was a fun game to try some things,” Wright commented. “And get back into the rhythm of the game plan.”

Since they last took the field, the Piggies have added gym sessions at Brentwood College School under the supervision of club member and trainer Dave Cowie to their training regimen. They will put their new fitness commitment to the test again this Saturday when they host Langley’s First Division side.

“Hopefully the outcome is better than the Bayside game we played in the fall,” Wright said, recalling his team’s second-half fade in their last meeting against a Mainland side.

The Piggies will play at 1 p.m., immediately following the First Division women’s match between Cowichan and Comox at 11:30 a.m.

In other news, the Cowichan Rugby Football Club recently purchased a new bus that was auctioned off by School District 79, and is looking for sponsorship or donations to help offset the cost. For more information about sponsorship, contact CRFC president Angie Gudmundseth through the club website at www.cowichanrugby.ca

Previous story
Vernon skate-skier headed to 2018 Winter Games

Just Posted

Cowichan Piggies win Thirds test over Castaways

Accommodating as they were, the Piggies weren’t going to let their guests run all over them

Duncan taxes may fall for single-family homes

Council gives first three readings to updated five-year financial plan

CUPE workers in CVRD sign off on collective agreement

Now up to CVRD’s board to ratify three-year contract

Alistair MacGregor named as NDP’s agriculture critic

MP also named vice-chairman of the standing committee on agriculture and agri-food

Mesachie Lake fire department put on “operational pause”

Independent consultant to conduct a review

VIDEO: Jamboree Day a great success at Cowichan Lake arena

Lake Cowichan minor hockey, and its friends, families, and supporters are out in force for jamboree

Cowichan Coffee Time: Award winners, good reads and retirement

• Lisa Harding, the 2017 recipient of the David Williams, Q.C. and… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: history, health and homelessness

Canucks Autism Network will be hosting a free screening of Ferdinand

40 sexual assault allegations against former RCMP doctor

Former RCMP doctor declines interview as sexual assault allegations reach 40

Woman airlifted to hospital after being pulled from water on mid-Island

Victim’s condition unknow; police investigating incident

Boulders ‘the size of beach balls’ crush B.C. driver’s semi

Matt Ruscheinski recounts terrifying ordeal along Fraser Canyon

Vernon skate-skier headed to 2018 Winter Games

Kequyen Lam is headed for Olympic glory

Showers, flurries expected in Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Cool airmass will produce showers, flurries and possible snow in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

UPDATE: Jet fuel spill at heli-ski lodge north of Nakusp

The CMH Galena Lodge is situated on major feeder creek to Trout Lake

Most Read