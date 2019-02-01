Cowichan’s Robby Wright takes on an Alberni defender during the Piggies’ win at home last Saturday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Cowichan Piggies win back-and-forth battle with Sheep

Rugby coach thrust into unfamiliar role as ref

Cowichan Piggies head coach Andrew Wright found himself in an unfamiliar role last Saturday.

When the scheduled referee didn’t show up in time for the 1 p.m. kickoff of Cowichan’s First Division men’s rugby game at home against the Port Alberni Black Sheep, Wright scrounged up a whistle and took it upon himself to enforce the rules.

Having never trained as an official, Wright had to draw upon his years of experience as a player and coach — and the goodwill of the players — to get the job done.

“Everyone was pretty good about it and helped me out,” Wright laughed later.

Fortunately, the score was close at halftime, which was probably the best-case scenario for Wright. At that point, the actual ref showed up, having been informed by the scheduler that kickoff was at 2:30 p.m. Wright’s replacement was the highly qualified Phil Smith, a teacher and coach at Brentwood College School who has officiated at the highest levels of the sport.

“It’s definitely a change for the First Division to have him there,” Wright commented.

Both teams struggled to put full squads on the field on Saturday, but there were enough players to make a competitive game out of it. Cowichan scored the first two tries, and held a 12-7 lead after 15 minutes. The game went back and forth after that, and Cowichan held a slight 26-21 edge at the break.

Unfortunately, since he was distracted by his officiating duties, Wright wasn’t writing down who scored the tries for Cowichan in the first half.

“Our spirits were pretty high at halftime as a team,” the coach said of the halftime assessment. “We knew what we had to do, and we knew they’d be eager to go.”

The match was part of the Times Cup competition, and even though both Cowichan and Port Alberni are out of contention for the title, neither team was willing to concede ground.

Alberni scored and converted a try early in the second half to go ahead by two points. Colten Smith responded by burning around the blind side of a breakdown to score. The Black Sheep answered back, but the Piggies scored the last two tries.

After Robin Gusse went over the line to restore the lead, Cowichan got the ball back and held off Alberni for the next eight or nine minutes, then capped it off with an 80th-minute try from Danny Homeniuk, a new pickup from Prince George

“It’s always nice having a new face,” Wright said of Homeniuk. “And scoring your first try in the black and green is a good feeling.”

The Piggies sustained a few injuries in the match, making things interesting as the team prepares to host Bayside this Saturday at 1 p.m. One of the top First Division sides in B.C., the White Rock club won 84-0 when the teams met on the Mainland in October, but Wright is optimistic his team will give them a better challenge this time.

“We’re a different team now, with new faces,” he said.

Previous story
Super Bowl host VP fears game day limo shortage will go viral

Just Posted

Cowichan leaders hopeful with Malcomson’s Nanaimo by-election win

Political stability seen as important to getting work done

A spark goes out, a casting call, a visiting choir, and a breath of Spain: it’s a busy time

Valley folks mourn loss of Roger Sparkes: quirky, but always ready to support the arts

VIDEO: Fabuloso February as Osborne Bay Pub presents a month of stellar acts

From gypsy blues to raunchy rock to a super Valentine’s night out, check these offerings

Cowichan Cougars keep rolling in 2019

Over 30 women’s soccer team undefeated so far this year

Cowichan Valley shelters filling up as winter cold takes hold

Women’s shelter forced to turn away five women one night

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Whitehorse

Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead in U.S.

Hospitals reported more than 220 cases of frostbite and hypothermia since Tuesday

Super Bowl host VP fears game day limo shortage will go viral

Companies are 300 to 400 vehicles short of what’s needed for the event

Demolition company ‘exposed worker to serious injury or death’ at former Island mill – WorkSafeBC

ABC Recycling failed to employ professional engineer before collapse, says report

Hot air balloon crashes into power line during B.C. carnival

There were no major injuries reported in the incident near Vernon

Resident angered over B.C. government trapping deer for research

Southern Interior Mule Deer Project has been capturing and releasing adult does and fawns

Surrey transit cop shooting suspect had sentence reduced for 2010 fatal shooting

Judge in Glasgow’s shooting case was ‘particularly impressed’ victim’s parents urged Glasgow to become a ‘better person’

Vancouver Canucks looking for road wins to claw out clear playoff position

The tie between the Colorado Avalanche and Canucks will be broken Saturday when the teams meet in Denver

Volunteers to continue search for missing cowboy in Merritt over the weekend

Ben Tyner said that other ranchers believe Tyner rode to an area known as Swakum Ridge

Most Read