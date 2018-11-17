Cowichan Piggies pick up bonus point in close loss to James Bay

Rugby team optimistic about final games before break

Despite a loss in Times Cup rugby competition last Saturday, the First Division Cowichan Piggies earned one valuable bonus point in the standings and came close to picking up a second.

The first bonus point came for scoring four tries, the first time the Piggies have reached that mark in a Times Cup match this season. The second would have come for keeping the final tally within seven points, but a late try made it 34-27 for host James Bay.

“We came damn close,” Cowichan coach Andrew Wright said. “But luck wasn’t on our side.”

It was a rare visit to the Bays’ home pitch for the Piggies, who have served as hosts for the last couple of meetings between the old rivals, and Cowichan played hard from the start.

“It was probably our best performance as a team all season,” Wright commented. “We were missing a couple of players who have been around most of the year, but we had guys filling in from the thirds. It was good rugby. We were working our systems, very urgent.”

The Piggies opened the score on a try by prop Arthur Gray within the first 10 minutes. Bruce Moss also scored off a scrum, and when the first half ended, the teams were deadlocked at 10-10.

Bays started the second half with three quick tries, but the Piggies found their feet again, getting a try from Robbie McDonnell, which Owen Wood converted. Bruce Moss scored on an open-field play to earn the first bonus point. The Piggies were within eight points with time winding down, and Wright was optimistic that, even if victory was out of reach, they could collect another bonus point.

“I thought we would get a penalty and get the second bonus point, which would have been a good accomplishment for the boys on the day,” he said.

With three matches before the winter break, the Piggies will visit Abbotsford for a province-wide First Division match this Saturday, and the team is hoping to finish 2018 on a roll.

“They’re all definitely games we’re able to win,” Wright said. “I think everyone is looking forward to the next couple of weeks.”

Previous story
Sara Goodman an All-Canadian, three other Valley players win title with UVic

Just Posted

Cowichan Piggies pick up bonus point in close loss to James Bay

Rugby team optimistic about final games before break

Sara Goodman an All-Canadian, three other Valley players win title with UVic

Cowichan field hockey players continue success in post-secondary

NDP leader Singh, MP MacGregor defend supply management at town hall meeting

“I’m committed to defending supply management”

Cowichan Cougars return to winning ways in over-30A soccer

Cougars beat JDF 3-0 at Sherman Road turf

Lexi Bainas column: Top talent just can’t resist a chance to play Cowichan Valley

From Jann Arden, Dean Brody, and MacMaster and Leahy to Jack Knox: they know a good crowd

Winter weather hits parts of Canada

As some parts of the country brace for cold, parts of B.C. remain warmer than 10 C

B.C. teacher’s Amazing Race takes students on Canada-wide adventure

Agassiz high school students say they had the experience of a life time

Don’t sign USMCA until LGBTQ language excised, U.S. lawmakers urge Trump

The trade agreement, forged after 13 months of tense negotiations between Canada and the U.S. is scheduled for Nov. 30

US official: US intel says prince ordered Khashoggi killing

Vice-President Mike Pence told reporters that ‘the murder of Jamal Khashoggi was an atrocity.’

Car thieves on cam: ‘You know what’d be funny? If this was a bait car’

Two men stole a bait car in Kelowna

Canada’s health system commendable overall but barriers to care remain: UN

The United Nations says Canada’s health care system is “commendable” overall but vulnerable groups still face barriers to quality care.

Unique technology gives children with special needs more independent play

UVic’s CanAssist refined seven prototypes aided by $1.5M government contribution

Kelly Ellard’s boyfriend has statutory release revoked

Darwin Duane Dorozan had several parole infractions that found him ‘unmanageable’

Road rescue near Sayward points to volunteer need

Fire department recruits can be tough for small, remote communities

Most Read