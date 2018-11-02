Cowichan Piggies get on the board against UVic

Men’s rugby team ends scoreless streak with three tries against Norsemen

After back-to-back shutout losses in First Division men’s rugby competition, the Cowichan Piggies were happy just to get on the board in their Times Cup match against the Premier Reserve UVic Norsemen last Saturday.

The Piggies lost the match 55-21, but took solace in the three tries they managed so score.

UVic scored early in the game, but Danny Hamstra replied for Cowichan just a couple of minutes later, when he intercepted a long UVic pass — something the Piggies had prepared for prior to the match — and trotted over the line. UVic scored five more tries in the first half and took a 36-7 lead into the break.

“The boys weren’t really down on themselves,” Cowichan head coach Andrew Wright said.

Things changed in the second half as Robin Gusse played a “phenomenal” game, leading to a pair of tries, and Arthur Gray and Tanner Gresmak delivered big hits. The Piggies’ play improved steadily into the last 20 minutes of the match.

“We really started putting pressure on the Norsemen,” Wright said. “It was good we did that, with the younger side they’ve got there. I wish we did that the whole 80 minutes. At least we got one quarter, which is better than the week before.”

The Firsts have a bye this weekend and will return to action against James Bay on Nov. 10. This Saturday, the First Division women’s side will host Castaway Wanderers at 11:15 a.m., and the Third Division men will host CW at 1:30 p.m.

