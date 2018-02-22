Cowichan Outlaws tie, Cougars postponed

The Stephanie Shergold Cup tournament progressed last weekend, for one of Cowichan’s two women’s soccer teams, at least.

The Cowichan Outlaws improved to 0-1-1 with a 2-2 tie on the road against Vic West, the team they also tied in the Div. 2 standings. Ashley Grant and Natasha Tymo scored for an Outlaws team that travelled with only 10 players, while Gabrielle Marcolin was outstanding in goal.

The Outlaws have their work cut out for them and need help from other teams in order to have a chance at advancing in the tournament, but have at least one game left in the first round as they host the Gorge Over 30A team at the Dave Williams Turf this Sunday at noon.

Cowichan’s Over 30A entry, the Cougars, were supposed to play at home on Sunday morning, but weather prevented that from happening. The Cougars, who also lost their opening game of the Shergold Cup, will make up that game at 8 p.m. this Friday at Sherman Road before their third game of the first round, on Sunday in Victoria.