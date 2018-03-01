A burst of speed gets Emily Lindsay past a Gorge Over 30A defender during last Sunday’s Shergold Cup game at Dave Williams Field. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Cowichan Outlaws go out with a draw

Ashley Grant stretched her goal-scoring streak to a third game, but wasn’t quite able to extend the Cowichan Outlaws’ season.

Grant had her team’s lone goal in their Stephanie Shergold Cup match against Gorge’s Over 30A team on Sunday afternoon, but the Outlaws surrendered a penalty kick for a 1-1 tie. That puts the team’s record at two draws and a loss, not enough to advance to the next round of tournament play.

“This is OK with us,” Cowichan coach Neall Rowlings said. “We are now looking to rebuild for next year’s season.”

The Outlaws finished Lower Island Women’s Soccer Association play with four wins, eight losses and five ties, good enough to place eighth in Div. 2 and avoid relegation. The team will return a strong core for next season, and is looking to make some big strides.

Tryouts for the 2018-19 team will begin in August. Anyone interested in playing should email Rowlings at neall.rowlings@corix.com.

Wednesday night Senior Soccer Short Sided games will also start in May. More information is available at www. tidesoccer.com

