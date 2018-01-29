Paddy Nelson scored one goal and set up the other in Cowichan LMG’s 2-1 win over the V.I. Wave last Saturday. (Kelly Wallace/kellys_photography@shaw.ca)

Cowichan LMG returns with win over Wave

Cowichan LMG didn’t lose any momentum during the Christmas break.

Cowichan LMG didn’t lose any momentum during the Christmas break.

Sitting atop the Vancouver Island Soccer League Div. 1 standings going into the six-week adjournment, Cowichan returned to action last Saturday with a 2-1 road win over the V.I. Wave.

The ninth-place Wave had something to play for as they try to avoid being bumped to Div. 2, and had about 20 players on hand, hoping their depth would help them upset the top team.

“They had everybody there,” Cowichan head coach Glen Martin said. “It was an important game for them. They’re in relegation mode.”

Paddy Nelson opened the scoring for Cowichan with a terrific individual effort in the 18th minute. The Wave answered back with about six minutes left in the first half following a throw-in that many onlookers felt should have been called offside. Jordan Korven potted the eventual game-winner in the second half when he knocked the ball in on a set piece off a shot by Nelson.

With three games left in league play, Cowichan has a comfortable seven-point lead over second-place Vic West, while three teams are tied for third, 11 points back. Cowichan will play the first of those final three games this Friday at 7 p.m. when they host Bays United.

Martin says his team is strong heading into the home stretch.

“Our spirits are good,” he noted. “Our numbers our looking good. The team is strong.”

Cowichan will play the V.I. Wave again in the first round of the Jackson Cup tournament in mid February. Cowichan lost the Jackson Cup final last spring, and will look to regain the title they last won in 2016. LMG will have a difficult route through their half of the bracket, which was announced earlier this month.

“This will be the hardest one we’ve ever had to win,” Martin said.

Previous story
Team Manitoba on a roll at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Just Posted

Cowichan LMG returns with win over Wave

Cowichan LMG didn’t lose any momentum during the Christmas break.

Cowichan Secondary T-Birds finish fifth at Belmont basketball tourney

The T-Birds got off to an excellent start

Call-up nearly steals one for Cowichan Outlaws

U18 call-up MacKenna Posey stopped two breakaways point-blank and kept the Cowichan… Continue reading

Column: Time to deal with mental health in the Valley

The top three Island communities for anxiety and depression are in the Cowichan Valley

Better start pays off for Cowichan’s Craig Street 49ers

Fed up with his team’s notoriously bad beginnings coach Kevin James made some changes to the lineup

VIDEO: Lake Cowichan paints the town red in style

Everyone, it seemed, was there, with lots of folks wearing something red for the occasion.

Last day for Victoria Health Show

Dozens of exhibitors will showcase the latest trends in physical fitness and healthy nutrition

Cowichan Coffee Time: Award winners, good reads and retirement

• Lisa Harding, the 2017 recipient of the David Williams, Q.C. and… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: history, health and homelessness

Canucks Autism Network will be hosting a free screening of Ferdinand

Woman rescued after mudslide near Nanaimo, region reports flooding

Regional District of Nanaimo activates emergency operations

Team B.C. drops to 1-2 record at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Nanaimo based team will face Team Quebec on Monday in Penticton

Team Manitoba on a roll at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Team Manitoba remained perfect Sunday at the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

ICBC projects deficit of $1.3 billion this year

‘Massive growth’ in injury claims costs piling up

VIDEO: Victoria man creates google map art on his bicycle

Watch as Oak Bay News reporter Keri Coles joins Stephen Lund on his latest cycle masterpiece, ‘Jog with a dog’

Most Read