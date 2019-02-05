Jose Muro moves in to score Cowichan’s third goal in their 3-1 win over Lakehill last Friday. (Todd Blumel photo)

Cowichan LMG gets by Lakehill to keep grip on first

LMG remains atop VISL Div. 1

Cowichan LMG held on to first place in the Vancouver Island Soccer League’s top division with a 3-1 win over Lakehill at the Sherman Road turf on Friday night.

Cowichan head coach Glen Martin wasn’t thrilled with the performance, but he couldn’t complain about the result.

“I don’t think it was our best game overall,” he said. “We can play better than that. But we’ll take the three points and move on.”

Cowichan got off to a good start and took the lead about 20 minutes in on a goal by Colin Knight from a tough angle, set up by Kevan Brown. It wasn’t Knight’s only contribution to the victory.

“Colin had an outstanding game,” Martin said. “He worked like a dog.”

While Cowichan eased off somewhat after taking the lead, Lakehill seemed to take inspiration from it.

“We had a bit of a letdown after that, and it seemed to get them going,” Martin said. “They outplayed us for the last 25 minutes of the first half.”

Lakehill came close to scoring, but Darian Achurch made a toe save in a shot from in close.

“We were pretty fortunate to be up 1-0 at the half,” Martin said. “We didn’t play well for the last part of the first half.”

Lakehill scored early in the second half, before Cowichan even got into Lakehill’s half of the pitch. Martin was concerned, briefly, but just two minutes later, Craig Gorman scored on a free kick to restore the lead. The goal stood up as Gorman’s fifth game-winner in eight games with Cowichan this season.

“He whipped it into the box and it found its way into the corner,” Martin recalled. “The best part of it was that we came back right away on them. It really seemed to take the steam out of them.”

Cowichan had more chances to score before Jose Muro came off the bench in the final 10 minutes and added some insurance with five minutes left to play, on a feed from Steve Scott.

Cowichan remains atop Div. 1, two points up on Westcastle, and both teams have four games left to play. Mid Isle, Nanaimo and Lakehill are all within five points of Cowichan and have two games remaining.

LMG is scheduled to play Nanaimo at the Sherman Road turf on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

“They just got thumped [6-2] by Westcastle,” Martin said of Nanaimo. “They’ll be wanting to get going again.”

Previous story
Team BC uniforms will include a totem puzzle pin for all athletes

Just Posted

N. Cowichan council mulls big 4-7% tax hike

Proposals to increase staffing at the municipality by hiring five new people were on the agenda

Cowichan LMG gets by Lakehill to keep grip on first

LMG remains atop VISL Div. 1

Close games end in split for Caps against Clips

Cowichan wins home date in overtime

50 years after Woodstock, it’s time for a celebration in Cowichan

With songs by all the greats, this is the show for anyone of My Generation

Fibre optic Internet upgrade set for Bamfield

New fibre optic cable will complement existing capacity

It’s official: the Oscars will air without a host

Kevin Hart stepped down after old homophobic tweets were found

Thieves swipe giant burger from B.C. restaurant

Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgary in Salmon Arm seeks stolen sandwich

Aquaculture industry critic welcomes Federal Court ruling on fish farms

Department of Fisheries and Oceans has four months to review policy on piscine orthoreovirus

Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snap: BC Hydro

Temperatures across B.C. are expected to remain unusually cold

B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Investigators still determining why the train began rolling

Extend freedom of information law to B.C. legislature, watchdogs say

Changes will be implemented as soon as possible, Mike Farnworth says

Coroners trying to identify, by his tattoos, man found dead in Gulf Islands last year

Dead man had a Kottonmouth Kings hip hop group tattoo on his back

Average B.C. resident throws out 550 kilograms of garbage each year: study

The province is one of the leaders in waste reduction, but is far from meeting its own 2020 targets

Australian man, dog visit B.C. cities in final leg of North American tour

“I just wanted to show people that having a pet isn’t a barrier to going off and living life.”

Most Read