Cowichan LMG gets by Lakehill to keep grip on first

Jose Muro moves in to score Cowichan’s third goal in their 3-1 win over Lakehill last Friday. (Todd Blumel photo)

Cowichan LMG held on to first place in the Vancouver Island Soccer League’s top division with a 3-1 win over Lakehill at the Sherman Road turf on Friday night.

Cowichan head coach Glen Martin wasn’t thrilled with the performance, but he couldn’t complain about the result.

“I don’t think it was our best game overall,” he said. “We can play better than that. But we’ll take the three points and move on.”

Cowichan got off to a good start and took the lead about 20 minutes in on a goal by Colin Knight from a tough angle, set up by Kevan Brown. It wasn’t Knight’s only contribution to the victory.

“Colin had an outstanding game,” Martin said. “He worked like a dog.”

While Cowichan eased off somewhat after taking the lead, Lakehill seemed to take inspiration from it.

“We had a bit of a letdown after that, and it seemed to get them going,” Martin said. “They outplayed us for the last 25 minutes of the first half.”

Lakehill came close to scoring, but Darian Achurch made a toe save in a shot from in close.

“We were pretty fortunate to be up 1-0 at the half,” Martin said. “We didn’t play well for the last part of the first half.”

Lakehill scored early in the second half, before Cowichan even got into Lakehill’s half of the pitch. Martin was concerned, briefly, but just two minutes later, Craig Gorman scored on a free kick to restore the lead. The goal stood up as Gorman’s fifth game-winner in eight games with Cowichan this season.

“He whipped it into the box and it found its way into the corner,” Martin recalled. “The best part of it was that we came back right away on them. It really seemed to take the steam out of them.”

Cowichan had more chances to score before Jose Muro came off the bench in the final 10 minutes and added some insurance with five minutes left to play, on a feed from Steve Scott.

Cowichan remains atop Div. 1, two points up on Westcastle, and both teams have four games left to play. Mid Isle, Nanaimo and Lakehill are all within five points of Cowichan and have two games remaining.

LMG is scheduled to play Nanaimo at the Sherman Road turf on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

“They just got thumped [6-2] by Westcastle,” Martin said of Nanaimo. “They’ll be wanting to get going again.”