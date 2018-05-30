Cowichan kids star for Island team

Jackson Beggs scores hat trick and shootout winner in final

Cowichan Valley boy Jackson Beggs scored a hat trick in regulation, then added the shootout winner, as the 2010 Island Stars won gold in the Pacific Elite Prospect AAA Showcase hockey tournament hosted by the Burnaby Winter Club over the Victoria Day long weekend.

Along with fellow Cowichan product Darwin Ketch, Beggs was selected to the travelling team of eight-year-olds from Victoria to Campbell River. The Island Stars won three of their four round-robin games to secure first place.

They beat FV Sturgeon Green 4-3 in the semifinal round to reach the final, a rematch against the BC Bears, who had defeated the Stars 5-1 in their tournament opener.

The gold-medal game went back and forth, and the teams were tied 4-4 at the end of regulation. Overtime solved nothing, so the teams went to a shootout. After two unsuccessful shooters from each team, Beggs finally solved the Bears goalie and the Stars won the title.

Beggs finished the tournament with three goals and three assists in five games, and earned an invitation, along with Stars teammates Max Scheffer of Victoria and Kane Nicholas of Campbell River to play at the North American Hockey Classic (Male Super Elite division) in Winnipeg on June 14-17.

Previous story
BC High school track championships keep coming back to Langley

Just Posted

Duncan’s Harvest One on the cutting edge of cannabis

Harvest One operates out of a 10,000 square foot facility south of Duncan

RCMP probe suspicious house fire in Ladysmith

Ladysmith RCMP are investigating the cause of a fire in the south… Continue reading

New Meade Creek Recycling Centre opening

The facility will provide recycling options for over 650 products.

Young musicians take centre stage at Chemainus classical series

The lovely atmosphere of St. Michael’s Church welcomes eight young performers

Valley boys win NAHC gold

Local products help Team BC to boys title, girls team finishes fourth

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

BC High school track championships keep coming back to Langley

There will be 2,400 athletes, 400 coaches, and countless supporters in Langley this weekend.

Consumers confused: Study says reform best-before labels to reduce food waste

National Zero Waste Council says consumers are confused about what best-before

Human bones found on B.C. construction site

Construction halted on a Vancouver Island property near where other First Nations remains had been found

MP asks if Prime Minister ‘smokes pot’ after $4.5B pipeline purchase

Weed gibe works into Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen debate with Justin Trudeau

Suspected biter of Comox Valley cab driver’s finger to appear in court tomorrow

Peter Valdal was charged with aggravated assault on April 28

1 year later, still no charges in B.C. chicken abuse case

Vancouver Humane Society calls on Attorney General to take action

B.C. woman recounts ‘feces falling from the sky’

A Kelowna mother and her son were splattered in falling feces as it covered their car and came through the sunroof

Canadian village looks to get rid of massive, long-dead humpback whale

The whale has been stuck in Newfoundland since last fall, frozen and covered with snow for the winter months

Most Read