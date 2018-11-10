Kelsey Phelps controls the ball during Cowichan’s home game against Lakehill Reds on Oct. 26. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Cowichan Div. 2 women swamped on Saltspring Island trip

Soccer team returns to action at home on Nov. 16

Playing on a swampy surface last Sunday afternoon, Cowichan’s Div. 2 women’s soccer team lost 3-0 in a road game against Saltspring United.

“Both teams ran hard on the muddy field, which had lots of funny bounces from the rainy weekend,” Cowichan coach Darbi Aitchison said.

Neither team was blessed with a big roster, as Cowichan had the lone sub on the sidelines.

The Cowichan defence did a good job of keeping the ball out of their end, and limited Saltspring to a 1-0 lead at halftime. Both teams picked things up over the latter 45 minutes.

“The second half was more offensive, working the ball well up the sidelines,” Aitchison said “Passing and communication changed our second half. Saltspring did well keeping the ball to the sides though.”

At home the previous Friday night, Cowichan lost 2-0 to Lakehill Reds at the Sherman Road turf. Both teams played well, but only Lakehill was able to find the back of the net. The first goal came on a free kick in the first half from just outside the 18-yard box to the top left corner of the goal, just out of reach of Cowichan keeper Kelsey McKernan, and the second on a breakaway which keeper Kerynne Bain came out to challenge but couldn’t get her hands on in time.

With this weekend off Cowichan will be back in action on Nov. 16 when they host Fernwood City.

