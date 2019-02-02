Stacey de Lusignan filled a range of roles for Cowichan during last Friday’s Div. 2 women’s soccer match. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Cowichan Div. 2 women fall to Gorge

Soccer team keeps pace with rivals in first half, Gorge pulls away in second

After a close first half last Friday, Cowichan’s Div. 2 women’s soccer team couldn’t keep pace with Gorge in the final 45 minutes.

Cowichan trailed by one goal at the halfway point of the match on the Sherman Road turf last week, but Gorge pulled away down the stretch and eventually won 5-0.

“The first half was definitely stronger for us,” Cowichan coach Darbi Aitchison said. “We were able to keep our passes strong and to feet, to use our players’ positions to our advantage.”

The Victoria team dominated the second half of the game.

“Gorge strung some beautiful passes together through the whole game, and was able to hold us in a more defensive position than we would’ve liked,” Aitchison commented. “They’re a strong team that always brings a good battle and they pushed hard for this one.”

Cowichan is still ninth in Div. 2 of the Lower Island Women’s Soccer Association, with four games left in league play. The team will visit third-place Lakehill Reds at Braefoot Park this Sunday.

