Cowichan Div. 2 soccer team fends off Fernwood

Cowichan defender Khasi Dietrich steals the ball from a Fernwood player in the second half of Friday’s game at the Sherman Road turf. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Cowichan’s Div. 2 team started strong and fended off a late push from visiting Fernwood City to win 2-1 in a Lower Island Women’s Soccer Association match at the Sherman Road turf on Friday.

Cowichan got off to an excellent start, getting first-half goals from Nicole Pugh and Tiara Enger, both from deep in the Fernwood zone, while denying any serious scoring opportunities to their opponents.

“Our defence was excellent at being first on the ball any time the ball came into our half and getting it out and up to our midfielders and strikers to turn the play around,” Cowichan coach Darbi Aitchison said. “Our passing and communication gave us the upper hand with being exactly where we needed to be when the ball came through so that our strikers didn’t have to chase anything out of reach. We played smart which saved us the leg work.”

Fernwood’s goal came late in the first half on a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box, squeaking past Cowichan goalkeeper Kelsey McKernan.

Fernwood came out strong in the second half but couldn’t create any further offence.

“We stayed in it, fighting back just as hard,” Aitchison said.

The win helped eighth-place Cowichan hold off ninth-place Fernwood to avoid relegation position. Cowichan has two wins, five losses and one draw this season, and will visit third-place Castaways this Saturday. The teams tied 2-2 when they met in the first game of the 2018-19 campaign.