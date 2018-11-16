Cougars player Ali Garnett shields the ball from a JDF defender with Venessa MacDowell coming in to provide backup during Cowichan’s 3-0 win at the Sherman Road turf last Friday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Cowichan Cougars return to winning ways in over-30A soccer

Cougars beat JDF 3-0 at Sherman Road turf

The Cowichan Cougars returned to the win column with a convincing 3-0 victory over Juan de Fuca at the Sherman Road turf last Friday night.

The Cougars won their first two games of the over-30A women’s soccer season, but hadn’t been on the right side of the score for several weeks. Head coach Darian Achurch changed things up for Friday’s home game, pushing three players forward to pressure the opposing defence and create more scoring opportunities, and the strategy paid off.

“We really wanted to start fast and focus on getting lots of quality chances early,” Achurch said. “The ladies enjoyed the open style of play it created and were able to capitalize on their chances.”

The Cougars had been kept off the scoresheet the previous week, despite dominating play, but they capitalized early against JDF when Claudette Crisp finished off a nice passing play with a hard shot in the corner. Ashley Stultz followed that up by beating three defenders before sliding the ball past the JDF keeper.

Rather than sitting on their lead, the Cougars kept up their aggressive play in the second half, and were rewarded when Courtenay McGeachy pounced on a rebound to score the team’s third goal of the match.

“We worked on finishing a lot in practice this week so it was good to put some goals in the net,” McGeachy said. “It has been frustrating to be the better team at times but not come away with a positive result.”

The Cougars will visit top-ranked Castaways in Victoria this Friday.

Team Canada to hold junior selection camp on Vancouver Island
Sara Goodman an All-Canadian, three other Valley players win title with UVic

Sara Goodman an All-Canadian, three other Valley players win title with UVic

Cowichan field hockey players continue success in post-secondary

NDP leader Singh, MP MacGregor defend supply management at town hall meeting

“I’m committed to defending supply management”

Lexi Bainas column: Top talent just can’t resist a chance to play Cowichan Valley

From Jann Arden, Dean Brody, and MacMaster and Leahy to Jack Knox: they know a good crowd

UPDATED: Cowichan Valley board of education give the green light to winter weather women’s shelter

North Cowichan approval still needed

Winter weather hits parts of Canada

As some parts of the country brace for cold, parts of B.C. remain warmer than 10 C

Canada’s health system commendable overall but barriers to care remain: UN

The United Nations says Canada’s health care system is “commendable” overall but vulnerable groups still face barriers to quality care.

Unique technology gives children with special needs more independent play

UVic’s CanAssist refined seven prototypes aided by $1.5M government contribution

Kelly Ellard’s boyfriend has statutory release revoked

Darwin Duane Dorozan had several parole infractions that found him ‘unmanageable’

Doctor’s note shouldn’t be required to prove you’re sick: poll

70% of Canadians oppose allowing employers to make you get a sick note

Port Alberni convenience store robbed

Police still searching for suspect

German-born B.C. man warns against a ‘yes’ vote on proportional representation

Agassiz realtor Freddy Marks says PR in his home country shows party elites can never be voted out

Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Saskatchewan college honours memory of Humboldt Broncos coach

Darcy Haugan wore jersey No. 22 when he was a star player with the Briercrest College Clippers

