The Cougars battle Juan de Fuca during a game earlier this month. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Cowichan Cougars miss golden opportunity to avoid relegation

“We were hoping in the second half we could flip the script”

The Cowichan Cougars had a glorious chance to make up ground in the Lower Island Women’s Soccer Association Over 30A division last Sunday, but let it slip away.

Hoping to break a tie with Juan de Fuca for last place and avoid relegation to the B division for next season, the Cougars got off to a good start against Gorge, but ended up on the wrong side of a 4-2 final score.

Ali Garnett gave Cowichan a 1-0 lead inside the first five minutes, but the game got bogged down on the sloppy, wet field, and Gorge managed to tie it up. Cowichan lost two players to injury late in the first half, and Gorge managed to score one more, taking a 2-1 lead into halftime.

“We were hoping in the second half we could flip the script,” coach Darian Achurch said. “We were going downhill, downwind, and the other team had no subs left.”

Despite those seemingly favourable conditions, Cowichan gave up another goal after a communication breakdown early in the second half. Cougars scoring leader Stacey de Lusignan converted a penalty shot with 10 minutes left to play, leading the Cougars to push hard for the tie. Instead, they gave up another one and lost by a pair.

“It was a tough game to lose,” said goal-scorer Garnett. “This was a game we really wanted to win.”

The Cougars have two matches left, both against Prospect Lake, and need a win or a tie to guarantee a return to the A division next year. Cowichan and Prospect Lake will square off in Victoria this coming Sunday.

Previous story
Babcock, Goyette and Smyth honoured at Order of Hockey in Canada

Just Posted

Cowichan Cougars miss golden opportunity to avoid relegation

“We were hoping in the second half we could flip the script”

Woman finds valuable rings in Q-tip box at Duncan hospital thrift store

Rings to be donated to hospital auxiliary

Crofton pleased with project result, timeline not so much

But survey raises a number of concerns

‘Anything Goes’ in Musical Society’s madcap new show

Every possible character is on board an ocean liner

UPDATE: Tsunami warning cancelled for coastal British Columbia

Warning issued following 7.9 earthquake off Kodiak, AK

VIDEO: Jamboree Day a great success at Cowichan Lake arena

Lake Cowichan minor hockey, and its friends, families, and supporters are out in force for jamboree

Andrew Scheer on trade, Trump and Trudeau

Canada’s Conservative leader begins three-day visit to B.C.

Victims restrained, sex toys and cash stolen from B.C. adult store

Armed suspects sought in adult store robbery

Vancouver Islanders ponder need for tsunami siren song

Alarm sounds in Port Alberni but not at the DND base in Esquimalt

Babcock, Goyette and Smyth honoured at Order of Hockey in Canada

Mike Babcock, from Saskatoon, guided the Detroit Red Wings to a Stanley Cup in 2008

Bell Canada alert prompts RCMP, privacy watchdog to probe data breach

Company spokesman: ‘Fewer than 100,000 customers were affected’

‘The tsunami alarm failed my household’: North Coast residents concerned over sirens, alerts

People living in northern communities share how they learned about Tuesday’s tsunami warning

Snowboarder dies at Vancouver Island ski resort

Death at Mount Washington Alpine Resort

Man faces 48 charges in string of random Toronto shootings

The string of unprovoked shootings began Jan.9, say police

Most Read