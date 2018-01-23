Cowichan Cougars miss golden opportunity to avoid relegation

“We were hoping in the second half we could flip the script”

The Cowichan Cougars had a glorious chance to make up ground in the Lower Island Women’s Soccer Association Over 30A division last Sunday, but let it slip away.

Hoping to break a tie with Juan de Fuca for last place and avoid relegation to the B division for next season, the Cougars got off to a good start against Gorge, but ended up on the wrong side of a 4-2 final score.

Ali Garnett gave Cowichan a 1-0 lead inside the first five minutes, but the game got bogged down on the sloppy, wet field, and Gorge managed to tie it up. Cowichan lost two players to injury late in the first half, and Gorge managed to score one more, taking a 2-1 lead into halftime.

“We were hoping in the second half we could flip the script,” coach Darian Achurch said. “We were going downhill, downwind, and the other team had no subs left.”

Despite those seemingly favourable conditions, Cowichan gave up another goal after a communication breakdown early in the second half. Cougars scoring leader Stacey de Lusignan converted a penalty shot with 10 minutes left to play, leading the Cougars to push hard for the tie. Instead, they gave up another one and lost by a pair.

“It was a tough game to lose,” said goal-scorer Garnett. “This was a game we really wanted to win.”

The Cougars have two matches left, both against Prospect Lake, and need a win or a tie to guarantee a return to the A division next year. Cowichan and Prospect Lake will square off in Victoria this coming Sunday.