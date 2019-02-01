Jen Bayley controls the ball on the backline during the Cougars’ win over Vic West last Sunday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Cowichan Cougars keep rolling in 2019

Over 30 women’s soccer team undefeated so far this year

The Cowichan Cougars remain undefeated in 2019 after a 2-0 win over Vic West at Evans Park on Sunday morning.

Following a 2-2 draw with Lakehill the previous weekend, the fifth-place Cougars got off to a rough start against third-place Vic West, conceding a penalty shot in the first five minutes when an unlucky bounce led to a hand-ball. Cowichan lucked out when the shooter nailed the post and then Vic West missed on the rebound.

“It was a little break for us that got our wheels moving,” coach Darian Achurch commented. “After that start we settled in to playing our game.”

The Cougars began a series of attacks up the wings and were rewarded with several corner kicks. Tarah Robertson eventually put Cowichan ahead when she popped a rebound into the top corner.

“The ball fell just perfectly to me,” Robertson exclaimed. “I just had to place it in the corner to avoid the crowd.”

Not satisfied with one goal, the Cougars kept coming, and Stacey de Lusignan added to the lead with a breakaway goal before the first half was over. Vic West created more chances in the second half, but Cowichan keeper Sara Tweten, only recently returned from injury, was up to the challenge and made a number of saves from close range.

The Cougars are back in action at Evans Park this coming Sunday at 10 a.m. when Gorge pays a visit.

