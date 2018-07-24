Cowichan cleans up on BC Summer Games podium

Home-field advantage paid off for athletes from the Cowichan Valley at the BC Summer Games.
Local competitors claimed a total of 37 medals over the three days of the Games, including individual medals and contributions to team wins.
The medals came in 12 different sports.
Athletics
Silver:
Ben Rossouw (Duncan) – boys high jump
Zone 6 girls 4x100m relay: Emily Carlson (Cobble Hill), Kaz Bannister (Chemainus)
Bronze:
Carlson – girls 80m hurdles
Rossouw – boys triple jump
Zone 6 boys 4x400m relay: Josh Greir (Cowichan Bay), Rossouw
Athletics – Special Olympics
Bronze:
Krista Grzybowski (Duncan) female shot put
Allen Hahner (Duncan) male shot put
Basketball – 3×3
Gold:
Zone 6 boys team: Dylan Gage (Mill Bay), Jayden Lust (Duncan)
Lacrosse – box
Gold:
Zone 6 team: Devyn Zunti (Ladysmith)
Lacrosse – field
Silver:
Zone 6 team: Josh MacDonald (Cobble Hill), West Cateaux (Ladysmith)
Rugby
Gold: Zone 6 team: Maggie Banks (Mill Bay), Mikayla Brennan-McCann (Duncan), Chloe Storie-Soth (Cowichan Bay), Sydney Hall (Lake Cowichan), Samantha Lillywhite (Shawnigan Lake)
Soccer
Gold:
Zone 6 girls team: Annabella Charley (Ladysmith), Jocelyn Lenarcic (Duncan), Julia Noon (Ladysmith), Aisha Werner (Duncan)
Swimming
Gold:
Bridget Burton (Mill Bay) – girls 100m backstroke
Mary Paridaen van Veen (Duncan) – girls 200m butterfly
Zone 6 girls 4x50m freestyle relay: Burton, McKinley Thomas-Perry (Duncan)
Zone 6 girls 4x50m medley relay: Thomas-Perry, Burton
Silver:
Thomas-Perry – girls 100m breaststroke
Thomas-Perry – girls 200m breaststroke
Paridaen van Veen – girls 100m butterfly
Bronze:
Burton – girls 50m freestyle
Swimming – Special Olympics
Gold:
Mikyla Carlow (Youbou) female 50m freestyle
Carlow – female 100m freestyle
Carlow – female 50m freestyle
Carlow – female 50m breaststroke
Silver:
Carlow – female 100m individual medley
Synchronized swimming
Silver:
Zone 6 team: Anna Akhurst (Duncan)
Bronze:
Zone 6 duet: Akhurst
Wrestling
Gold:
Dylan Battye (Duncan) – boys 51kg
Talon Hird (Duncan) – boys 54kg
Hayley Bye-Pace (Duncan) – girls 57kg
Stephanie Mould (Duncan) – girls 64kg
Silver:
Dawson Jory (Duncan) – boys 70kg
Charlie Roberts (Duncan) – girls 47kg
Miaya Brownbridge (Duncan) – girls 60kg
Nadja Schwarz (Duncan) – girls 64kg
Bronze:
Ashton Combdon (Duncan) – boys 57kg
Rosie Klatt-LeBlanc (Chemainus) – girls 75kg