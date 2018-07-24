Cowichan cleans up on BC Summer Games podium

Local athletes collect more than three dozen medals

Home-field advantage paid off for athletes from the Cowichan Valley at the BC Summer Games.

Local competitors claimed a total of 37 medals over the three days of the Games, including individual medals and contributions to team wins.

The medals came in 12 different sports.

Athletics

Silver:

Ben Rossouw (Duncan) – boys high jump

Zone 6 girls 4x100m relay: Emily Carlson (Cobble Hill), Kaz Bannister (Chemainus)

Bronze:

Carlson – girls 80m hurdles

Rossouw – boys triple jump

Zone 6 boys 4x400m relay: Josh Greir (Cowichan Bay), Rossouw

Athletics – Special Olympics

Bronze:

Krista Grzybowski (Duncan) female shot put

Allen Hahner (Duncan) male shot put

Basketball – 3×3

Gold:

Zone 6 boys team: Dylan Gage (Mill Bay), Jayden Lust (Duncan)

Lacrosse – box

Gold:

Zone 6 team: Devyn Zunti (Ladysmith)

Lacrosse – field

Silver:

Zone 6 team: Josh MacDonald (Cobble Hill), West Cateaux (Ladysmith)

Rugby

Gold: Zone 6 team: Maggie Banks (Mill Bay), Mikayla Brennan-McCann (Duncan), Chloe Storie-Soth (Cowichan Bay), Sydney Hall (Lake Cowichan), Samantha Lillywhite (Shawnigan Lake)

Soccer

Gold:

Zone 6 girls team: Annabella Charley (Ladysmith), Jocelyn Lenarcic (Duncan), Julia Noon (Ladysmith), Aisha Werner (Duncan)

Swimming

Gold:

Bridget Burton (Mill Bay) – girls 100m backstroke

Mary Paridaen van Veen (Duncan) – girls 200m butterfly

Zone 6 girls 4x50m freestyle relay: Burton, McKinley Thomas-Perry (Duncan)

Zone 6 girls 4x50m medley relay: Thomas-Perry, Burton

Silver:

Thomas-Perry – girls 100m breaststroke

Thomas-Perry – girls 200m breaststroke

Paridaen van Veen – girls 100m butterfly

Bronze:

Burton – girls 50m freestyle

Swimming – Special Olympics

Gold:

Mikyla Carlow (Youbou) female 50m freestyle

Carlow – female 100m freestyle

Carlow – female 50m freestyle

Carlow – female 50m breaststroke

Silver:

Carlow – female 100m individual medley

Synchronized swimming

Silver:

Zone 6 team: Anna Akhurst (Duncan)

Bronze:

Zone 6 duet: Akhurst

Wrestling

Gold:

Dylan Battye (Duncan) – boys 51kg

Talon Hird (Duncan) – boys 54kg

Hayley Bye-Pace (Duncan) – girls 57kg

Stephanie Mould (Duncan) – girls 64kg

Silver:

Dawson Jory (Duncan) – boys 70kg

Charlie Roberts (Duncan) – girls 47kg

Miaya Brownbridge (Duncan) – girls 60kg

Nadja Schwarz (Duncan) – girls 64kg

Bronze:

Ashton Combdon (Duncan) – boys 57kg

Rosie Klatt-LeBlanc (Chemainus) – girls 75kg

Cowichan cleans up on BC Summer Games podium

