Cowichan cleans up at VISL awards night

The Cowichan Craig Street 49ers were formally presented with the Tony Grover Cup during the Vancouver Island Soccer League award ceremonies in Victoria last Friday, seemingly putting an end to any debate over the result of the championship game.

Cowichan beat Gorge 4-1 in the final at Royal Athletic Park late last month, but Gorge filed a protest over a ruling on a penalty kick with seven minutes left to play. The VISL granted Gorge the opportunity to replay the last seven minutes, but Gorge hasn’t responded to that decision yet.

“The chance to appeal for Gorge expires on Wednesday at midnight; we don’t anticipate they will appeal,” 49ers manager Neall Rowlings said. “We have been presented with the award, so now we can focus on our Provincial Cup draw.”

All provincial cup competition will begin on April 21. The Cowichan 49ers (Over 35), Cowichan LMG (senior men’s) and Cowichan United (Under 21) have all qualified.

Cowichan teams cleaned up at the VISL awards, claiming a total of eight trophies.

Cowichan LMG and the Cowichan 49ers both won their respective league titles, and both the 49ers and United won their cup tournaments.

Logan Kits of Cowichan United was named the MVP of the U21 league and of the George Pearkes Cup final, and United coach Tyler Hughes was presented with the Wilf Sadler Memorial Award for sportsmanship. George Thomas of the 49ers was named MVP of the Tony Grover Cup final.