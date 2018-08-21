Capitals head coach Mike Vandekamp, right, shares a laugh with assistant Dan Whiteford during the first on-ice session of training camp on Tuesday morning. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Cowichan Capitals training camp underway

Two-a-days at ISC followed by intersquad game on Friday

The Cowichan Valley Capitals started their first training camp under new head coach Mike Vandekamp at the Island Savings Centre on Monday.

Players checked in on Monday morning and did fitness testing that afternoon. The first on-ice sessions took place on Tuesday, with one practice in the morning and another in the afternoon.

Further sessions will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, at 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. both days.

Friday will feature the Red vs. White Intersquad Game at 7 p.m.

The Caps’ first preseason game is set for this Saturday when they play host to the Powell River Kings at 7 p.m.

On Aug. 28, the Caps host the Alberni Valley Bulldogs at 7 p.m., and the same teams meet again in Port Alberni the following night. The Caps are back home on Aug. 31 against the Victoria Grizzlies, and their last exhibition game is on Sept. 1 against the Grizzlies in Sooke.

The Capitals 2018-19 B.C. Hockey League regular-season opener takes place on Friday, Sept. 7 when the Bulldogs visit the Island Savings Centre.

Canada's team chasing elusive gold medal at women's baseball World Cup

Cowichan Capitals training camp underway

Two-a-days at ISC followed by intersquad game on Friday

