Cowichan Capitals D-man Mikrogiannakis commits to Rochester Institute of Technology

Cowichan Valley Capitals defenceman Dimitri Mikrogiannakis has earned an NCAA Div. 1 scholarship.

Mikrogiannakis, one of the Caps’ most consistent performers this season, has committed to play for the Rochester Institute of Technology starting with the 2020-21 season.

In 21 games with the Caps this season, Mikrogiannakis has scored three goals and assisted on eight more for 11 points. All of his goals and five of his assists have come on the powerplay.

The 19-year-old blueliner from Aurora, Ont. was acquired by the Caps from the Newmarket Hurricanes of the Ontario Junior Hockey League at the start of the 2018-19 season. In 48 games with Newmarket last year, he compiled 26 points on nine goals and 17 assists and accumulated 36 penalty minutes.

Three other Capitals players came into the season with Div. 1 college commitments: Niko Esposito-Selivanov (Lake Superior State), Adam Conquest (Bowling Green), and Jordan Robert (Clarkson).